Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO’s under ‘sieke’ after his video having S£X and N@D£S are leaked.

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is the latest victim of leaked n@d3s and s3x video.





A “Lungula” tape has been going round on social media shows a man with an uncanny resemblance with the Governor on top of a woman unleashing his monster “machine”.





He is breathing like a tired hippo as he spreads the woman’s legs.





The heavily built Governor who is known for his soft spot for women looks tired and...



