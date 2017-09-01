Migori Governor OKOTH OBADO’s under ‘sieke’ after his video having S£X and N@D£S are leaked.

, , , 04:44

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, is the latest victim of leaked n@d3s and s3x video.

A “Lungula” tape has been going round on social media shows a man with an uncanny resemblance with the Governor on top of a woman unleashing his monster “machine”.

He is breathing like a tired  hippo as he spreads the woman’s legs.

The heavily built Governor who is known for his soft spot for women looks tired and...

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno