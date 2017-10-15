Microfinance Jobs in Kenya – Uwezo

Business Development Officer

BDO/10/17/UMBHRD

Responsible for marketing recruit and intake clients, process and disbursement of loans and ensure timely collection of the same for healthy portfolio.

We seek to recruit individuals who will be responsible for business growth in the institution, through marketing and recruiting a strong customer base.

Duties

· Responsible for Marketing of products in area of operation.

· Stimulate client training on UWEZO policies, procedures and basic business skills, loans, business, etc.

· Responsible for evaluating clients’ businesses and determine whether they are worth the amount applied for.

· Responsible for loan requests, and disbursements.

· Ensure that all clients repay their loans on time.

· Ensure the collection of application fees, disbursements fees etc. where applicable on a daily basis.

· Responsible for recording, verifying and assessing the chattels offered for loans with assistance of the Branch Manager.

· Ensure follow-up of defaulters and collection of arrears.

· Responsible for record keeping for all clients e.g. savings, loan status etc.

· Responsible for maintenance of quality portfolio as required by the Bank.

· Maintain good public relation between UWEZO and outsider’s e.g. Public administration, churches, business community etc.

· Responsible for daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly reports as required.

· Foster a positive image of the Company in all fora.

· Participate in branch meetings.

· Perform any other function as may be directed by management from time to time.

Qualifications

· A minimum grade of C (plain) in KCSE An undergraduate Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business related courses from a recognized institution.

· Knowledge in Sales and Marketing, and credit lending

· At least 2 years’ experience in the financial sector will be an added advantage

· Proficiency in computers Ability to analyze and interpret financial statements

· Good interpersonal & communication skills with excellent customer service.

· A team player with the drive to improve performance.

· Persuasive with strong recognition skills, Self-driven and possess the ability to work with minimum supervision.

· Aged between 22 and 30 years





Direct Sales Reps





DSR/10/17/UMBHRD

Going out to the market alongside the Business Development Officers to bring in new business to the bank. The job holder will be paid a retainer plus Commission.

Duties

· To market the bank products and services

· Bringing new customers

· Meeting sales targets

· Giving customer feedback

· Participate in Sales drives

· Promoting bank brands in respective areas through customer interaction.

Qualifications

· A minimum grade of C (plain) in KCSE

· An undergraduate Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Business related courses from a recognized institution.

· Experience in Sales and Marketing, will be an added advantage

· Proficiency in computers

· Ability to work independently

· Good interpersonal & communication skills with excellent customer service.

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates who meet the requirements should download this Job Application Form fill and send their applications to careers@uwezomfbank.com so as to reach us on or before 15th October 2017.