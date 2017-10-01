Meet a hot and curvy Kenyan LADY who confessed she has “UKIMWI”, Uses her story to inspire (PHOTOs)

Sunday, October 8, 2017 - This hot and curvy Kenyan lady called Doreen Moraa has been living positively since birth and she is not afraid to disclose her status.





The 25 yr old lady uses her story to give hope to those who have been infected.





She has lived with the virus since birth.





When you look at her, you can’t even know that she has been living with the virus for 25 years.





H!V is not a death sentence.





See her photos in the next page and go to conferences where she motivates people to hear her story



