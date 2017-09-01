Meet BABU OWINO when he was a preacher before he started selling drugs and wash wash business (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 08:36
Wednesday, 04 October 2017 - A video of controversial Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, preaching to fellow students and asking them to repent has emerged.
This was way back in Campus before he started selling hard drugs and doing “wash wash” business with the likes of Paul Kobia and Jared Otieno.
This is unbelievable.
Watch video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST