Me and my family will support UHURU till death - ODM Governor explodes after defecting to Jubilee

Sunday October 8, 2017 - Former Kanduyi Member of Parliament, Alfred Khangati, has defended his move to ditch the Opposition and join the ruling Jubilee Party.





He says it was the best decision he has ever made in his entire life.





The former MP who vied for the Bungoma Governorship on an ODM ticket but lost to Wycliffe Wangamati of Ford Kenya, swore his allegiance to President Uhuru Keyatta, saying he..



