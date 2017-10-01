MATIANG’I’s motorcade stoned by demonstrators at Kawangware - PHOTOs

Monday, 30 October 2017 - Education CS, Fred Matiang’i, faced resistance when he visited Getina Primary School in Kawangware to oversee the KCPE rehearsals which are set to begin Tuesday.





Matiangi, who was accompanied by IG of police, Joseph Boinnet, assured the candidates of security and wished them good luck.





When he was leaving, demonstrators wanted him to address them over the violence witnesed in the area but he declined.





That is when they hurled stones at his motorcade as seen in the photos in the next page



