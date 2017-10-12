MATIANG'I bans RAILA ODINGA‘s DEMOS because of LOOTING and STEALING

Thursday October 12,2017

-Acting interior and Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi ,has banned demonstrations within the Central Business Districts in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisumu following the destruction of property that has been recently witnessed during National Super Alliance (NASA) protests.





Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Matiangi said city centres will be a no-go zone for protesters, adding that the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government will issue guidelines governing the conduct of public processions and demonstrations.





“Peaceful demonstrations are allowed by the Constitution but there’s a law and a framework within that has got to be done. We cannot take advantage to destroy property and businesses of innocent people,” said Matiangi warning of tougher consequences.





He also stated that it is the responsibility of organizers of a demonstration to ensure they are peaceful and orderly.





The no nonsense CS stated that organizers of demonstrations or processions will be required to strictly adhere to provisions of the law to ensure a formal notification is given to the police when organizing protests.





“The police must issue a formal notification either allowing the demonstrations or providing reasons why not to allow,” he said.



