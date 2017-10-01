Massive Recruitment in Skytop, Kenya

Accounts Assistant

(REF:SkTP/HRA/AcA/004/17) – 1 Post

As the Accounts Assistant, your job will be to provide strong and effective financial controllership to the company. You will do this by ensuring that there is a complete and efficient collection of revenue, payment to suppliers and optimum funds management.

Responsibilities

· Analyze business operations, trends, costs, revenues, financial commitments, and obligations, to project future revenues and expenses or to provide advice;

· Compute taxes owed and prepare tax returns, ensuring compliance with payment, reporting or other tax requirements;

· Develop, implement, modify, and document record keeping and accounting systems, making use of current computer technology;

· Develop, maintain, and analyze budgets, preparing periodic reports that compare budgeted costs to actual costs;

· Establish tables of accounts and assign entries to proper accounts

· Prepare, examine, or analyze accounting records, financial statements, or other financial reports to assess accuracy, completeness and conformance to reporting and procedural standards; Provide internal and external auditing services for businesses or individuals;

· Efficient Management of Credit with Customers and suppliers

· Management of Payroll. Ensuring all statutory deductions is paid on a timely basis on a monthly basis. (N.S.S.F, N.H.I.F, P.A.Y.E, V.A.T, Withholding Tax, Installment Tax )

· Overseeing the implementation of system and financial procedures enhancement

· Provide financial leadership for all strategic and business decisions for the company and aligned with Corporate Finance.

· Provide financial analysis and scenario planning for all major company decisions (price analysis and risk management.)

· Assistance with any special project work on and as needed basis Responsible for the financial planning, budgeting, and Fixed costs

· Supports Pricing Analysis,

· Train and develop the skills of the Finance staffs and provide opportunities for skill development to ensure high quality support to the business unit management team.

· Responsible for financial reporting of key market indicators (revenue, fixed costs and Cash Flow) Responsible for monitoring stock levels all the times.

CONTACTS FROM THE JOB Within the organization: Managing director. Operations

· Suppliers –Payment in good time Financiers – Preparation and follow up on funding proposals Auditors and Tax consultants- Tax issues & management accounts CustomersPayment

in good time

Qualifications

· Fully qualified Accountant – CPA (K)

· Minimum 1 years’ experience in similar position.

· Conversant with Sage Pastel accounting software

· Need to possess strong analytical, interpersonal and communication skills.

· Must have the ability to understand business processes, systems and objectives to apply in financial analysis.

· Excellent organization and prioritization skills are needed.

· Substantial competency to solve critical problems requiring theoretical knowledge and innovative application to an array of financial, business and management problems or issues. Accounting and finance fundamentals,

· Microsoft office knowledge mainly excel.

· Excellent organization skills

· Killer time management skills

· Attention to detail

· Great communication skills

· Works well under pressure

· Personal Attributes

· Honesty and Accountability

· Should be very Attentive to Detail.

· Integrity — Job requires being honest and ethical.

· Dependability — Job requires being reliable, responsible, and dependable, and fulfilling obligations.

· Should have strong Analytical skills and use of logic to address work related issues and problem.





Driver

(REF: SkTP/HRA/DRV/009/17) – 1 Post

Provision of reliable and secure driving services Reporting to the Transport Supervisor, the position holder will be responsible for providing reliable and safe driving services to SkyTOP Technologies Ltd ensuring highest standards of discretion and integrity and sense of responsibility.

Responsibilities

· Provision of reliable and secure driving services

· Proper use of vehicle

· Ensuring good servicing and fueling of the motor vehicles

· Ensuring good custody of vehicles while on duty

· Observing transport rules and regulations

· Reporting on expired licenses/insurances

· Observe and maintain discipline at work 100% responsiveness to duties as assigned

· Ensure cost-savings through proper use of vehicle through accurate maintenance of daily vehicle logs Ensure proper day-to-day maintenance of the assigned vehicle through

· timely minor repairs, arrangements for major repairs, timely changes of oil, check of tires, brakes, car washing

· Ensure that all immediate actions required by rules and regulations are taken in case of involvement in accidents

· Performing any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) or O-Level Certificate

· A valid Driving License (Class BCE and F)

· Certificate of Good Conduct

· Defensive Driving Certificate

· Public Service Vehicle License

· 5 years’ work experience as a driver, safe driving record, knowledge of driving rules and regulations Personal Attributes & Competencies

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results.

· Confidentiality and integrity;

· Team player with excellent interpersonal skills;

· Relationship builder & effective negotiator;

· Good communication skills; Self-motivated; Attention to detail;





Office Assistant

(REF: SkTP/HRA/OA/008/17) – 2 Posts

Ensuring effective delivery of correspondence and packages between offices and departments and smooth operation within the office.

Responsibilities

· Ensure the general cleanliness of the commission office.

· Open and Close offices.

· Receive newspapers and distribute the newspapers to the respective officers.

· Organize meeting rooms and Boardroom.

· Photocopy, bind and shred of confidential reports.

· Report any maintenance/ faults services.

· Collect and dispatch of mails to the post office.

· Receive and direct visitors to various offices.

· Establish and maintain movement of files in offices.

· Supervise any movements of office furniture and arranging them.

· Ensure security of office equipment, documents, machines and records of the same

· Ensure kitchen utensils are well cleaned kept in order.

· Manage the movements of files and mails in offices

· Arrange files in meeting rooms and after meetings.

Qualifications

· Kenya Certificate for Secondary Education c-,( plain)

· Certificate in any of the following, Customer care,

· Housekeeping techniques and first aid techniques not lasting less than 30 days.

· Computer literacy.

· Customer care and public Relations skills First Aid Techniques

· Communication skills

· Interpersonal skills

· Organizational skills

· Ability to work under pressure

· Ability to work well with teams

· Problem solving skills

· Meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya One(1)year of service

· in a comparable position from a reputable organization





Receptionist

(REF: SkTP/HRA/REC/007/17) – 2 Posts

As Receptionist / Secretary, you are responsible for ensuring the best image of the company is portrayed in all aspects of company/client or visitor interaction and interstaff communications routed through you.

You shall therefore with due attention to detail, warmth, courtesy and best practice of front office management be responsible for the listed and other roles as shall be advised from time to time by management:

Responsibilities

· Assisting and welcoming, coordinating and recording all walk- in clients and visitors.

· Managing and organizing the Office and Meeting rooms to required standards, exemplifying professionalism and diligence.

· You shall be responsible for timely feed-back to clients via telephone, electronically, and from time to time, physical mail where necessary. You shall therefore monitor and manage all telephone communication, corresponding on all enquiries promptly and efficiently while giving priority where needed.

· Work with senior management and supervisors in leading the coordinating of staff meetings, preparing minutes and distributing them to relevant departments. You shall be fully responsible for the handling, maintaining and safe-keeping of all company furniture and equipment relating to areas of your secretarial duties as specified herein or as may be advised by senior management from time to time.

· Responding to customer queries and complaints tactfully and diplomatically and in an efficient manner while escalating information to relevant action points and monitoring responses from concerned parties where such information emanates from your line of duty.

· Manage the presentation and use of Meeting Spaces by ensuring the spaces are prepared ahead of meetings and records of bookings and timings are well maintained so as not to cause conflict of double booking or delay/frustration in meetings.

· Proactively monitoring stock on utilities and toiletries, and keeping track of all bills related to communications and escalate to senior management in a timely manner to ensure disruption to office operations is mitigated against. You shall therefore ensure timely submission to the finance officer for purchases to replenish required stock.

· Developing and maintaining progressive work relationships for client retention.

· Identifying customers’ unmet needs and offering solutions and or escalating for appropriate action.

· Maintain a functional data-base of client addresses, emails, telephone numbers, targeted organizations’ details, updates as you may be advised by relevant departments from time to time for purposes of achieving the company’s objectives in serving internal and external customers to attain required service levels, sales, and revenue collection.

· Any other duties assigned by senior management through your designated supervisor or authorized personnel.

Qualifications

· Diploma in front office operations or related course

· Excellent oral and written communication skills

· Excellent negotiate skills and be able to think laterally

· Ability to coordinate and network effectively

· Excellent computer skills, especially in word processing and spreadsheets,

· Friendly and welcoming

· Ability to meet set deadlines

· Ability to deliver quality work

· Ability to work under pressure

· Be a team player





Operations Manager

(REF: SkTP/HRA/OM/002/17)

As an Operations Manager you will be responsible for planning, directing and coordinating all organization’s operations. You will also responsible for improving performance, productivity, efficiency and profitability through the implementation of effective methods and strategies.

The ideal candidate will be a driven, independent, extremely resourceful and a versatile Operations Manager looking to jump into a fast-paced organization where you can immediately contribute to our business. Your style is team-oriented and you will have no problem working independently.

Responsibilities

· Planning and controlling change.

· Managing quality assurance programs.

· Researching new technologies and alternative methods of efficiency.

· Setting and reviewing budgets and managing cost.

· Contribute towards the achievement of company’s strategic and operational objectives

· Examine financial data/statements and use them to improve profitability

· Recruit, train, supervise and appraise human resources

· Cater to clients’ or personnel’s concerns

· Will ensure efficient flow of output by various departments through supervising, reviewing and guiding personnel.

· Managing Company and Client expectations.

Qualifications

· CPAK, CPSK and Relevant Degree preferably in a Finance discipline. A Master’s degree preferable.

· Over 5 years working experience as an Operations Manager

· An ability to carry out scope of work and produce the relevant level of paperwork to support such schemes.

· Enthusiastic and committed approach with a track record of building strong, trusted base relationships with colleagues and stakeholders at all levels.

· Strong management and leadership skills together with excellent communication, influencing, negotiating and engagement skills.

· An intermediate level of IT skills with a very good working knowledge of the range of MS Office packages

· An ability to carry out scope of work and produce the relevant level of paperwork to support such schemes

· Enthusiastic and committed approach with a track record of building strong, trusted base relationships with colleagues and stakeholders at all levels

· Strong management and leadership skills together with excellent communication, influencing, negotiating and engagement skills

· Understanding financial practices such as cost control and budgeting, demonstrating financial acumen in all decision making

· Ability to assign and delegate responsibilities

· Ability to effectively supervise the roles assigned

· Ability to lead, motivate and inspire

· Possess proven excellent organization skills





Personal Assistant

(REF: SkTP/HRA/PA/005/17) – 1 Post

The Administration/Personal Assistant works under the supervision and guidance of COO and is responsible for handling administration and clerical duties.

Achieve excellence in records keeping, typing reports, managing stationery, maintaining office neatness and cleanliness.

Responsibilities

· Deal with all enquiries in a professional and courteous manner, in person, on telephone or via e-mail in an effective and efficient manner;

· Managing the diary of the COO; arrange appointments and handle notification of events and activities; Ensure the COO is informed in a timely and accurate manner

· Maintain effective filling and documentation of all correspondences, documents and reports; while observing confidentiality, timeliness, orderliness and neatness;

· Typing general correspondence and reports for presentation and communication

· Coordinate the pickup, distribution and delivery of mail and parcels;

· Handle travel arrangements including making reservations for the COO and staff;

· Organize and coordinate logistical arrangements for meetings including distribution of notices to relevant parties as instructed;

· Attend meetings convened from time to time and assist in preparing/taking minutes;

· Maintain an adequate inventory of office supplies; and handle purchases when required;

· Perform clerical duties and run errands on behalf of the Executive;

· Preparation of tea and meals for COO and visitors to the COO’s Office while observing high level of hygiene and dietary needs;

· Whenever assigned deliver excellent front office services – receive, welcome and direct visitors promptly and in cordial manner

· Readily available to perform other duties which are not included in the job description as assigned from time to time;

· Distributing invoices and ordering stationery for the department

· When assigned deliver excellent front office services – receive, welcome and direct visitors promptly and in cordial manner;

Qualifications

· Academic excellence in Administration, Management, Front Office and Public Relations

· Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma from reputable institutions;

· Basic accounting, human resource management, information technology and procurement skills is an added advantage;

· One to two years’ experience working as a Private Secretary/Personal Assistant for a

· Chief Executive Officer in private/corporate sector

· Excellent management, report writing, organization, interpersonal and communication skills with strong command of English and Swahili languages – oral and written proficiency;





Finance Manager

(REF: SkTP/HRA/FM/001/17) – 1 Post

As a Finance Manager you will be responsible for the financial health of a SkyTOP Technologies Ltd. You will also be charged with producing financial reports and developing strategies based on financial research as well as guiding management in making sound business decisions in the long and short term.

The ideal candidate will be a driven, independent, extremely resourceful and a versatile Finance Manager looking to jump into a fast-paced organization where he/she can immediately contribute to our business. Your style is team-oriented and you will have no problem working independently.

Responsibilities

· Maintain a documented system of accounting policies and procedures.

· Oversee financial department employees, including financial assistants and accountants

· Forecast cash flow positions, related borrowing needs, and available funds for investment

· Seek out methods for minimising financial risk to the company

· Maintain banking relationships

· Assist in determining the company’s proper capital structure

· Provide financial statements and ensure all reporting deadlines are met

· Ensure compliance to the organization finance policies and procedures

· Support preparation of Annual Audits and preparation of annual financial statement

· Provide regular (weekly / monthly) Controlling reports

· Ensure efficient use of all Financial systems and tools

· Analyze controlling data and proactively advise the management about deviations

· Ensure the company fulfils its legal requirements

· Managed payroll function.

Qualifications

· A Master’s in Commerce, Finance, Business Administration or equivalent

· A professional qualification in Accounting e.g. CPA (K), ACCA or equivalent qualification

· Over 5 year’s professional experience at a senior level with demonstrated impact and ability to handle increasing responsibility/accountability.

· Demonstrated ability to get things accomplished in stressful and complex situations

· Ability to guide in the setting of financial objectives and monitoring delivery against goals.

· Excellent understanding of IT based accounting, budget monitoring and reporting systems incl. systems implementation

· Excellent computer skills (Excel, Word, Finance systems) and be prepared to learn new computer programmes as appropriate

· Proven experience in formulating business plans, budgets and finance policies and Procedures

· Capability in evaluation of effective Finance, Administrative and Budget Management processes as well as underlying IT-Infrastructure

· Capability in evaluation of Legislation, Accounting regulations and Tax matters, including employment related subjects

· Ability to assign and delegate responsibilities

· Ability to effectively supervise the roles assigned

· Ability to lead, motivate and inspire

· Possess proven excellent organization skills





IT Support Technician

(REF: SkTP/IT/Tech/006/17)

The IT Support Technician is responsible for the set-up and maintenance of hardware and software, including the following OS platforms: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 10, Linux and latest Mac OS. Will provide a single point of contact for end users to receive support and maintenance

Responsibilities

· Install, upgrade, support and troubleshoot printers, computer hardware, mobile devices,Windows 7 & 10 OS, Office 2013/2016 and other authorized desktop applications and peripheral equipment.

· Troubleshoot problem areas (in person, by telephone, or via remote access) in a timely and accurate fashion, and provide direct end user assistance where required

· Install, diagnose, repair, maintain, and upgrade hardware and equipment (including but not limited to PCs, laptops, printers, scanners and cell phones) to ensure optimal performance.

· Perform general preventative maintenance tasks on computers, laptops, printers, and any other authorized peripheral equipment unless prohibited by existing customer warranties

· Responsible for monitoring, operating, managing, troubleshooting and restoring service to client personal computers (PCs) or laptops that have authorized access to the network

· Anticipate trends by monitoring and analyzing incoming calls, problems, and support requests.

· Use diagnostic tools to troubleshoot problems associated with network connectivity, and workstation hardware/software

· Clean and repair computer hardware, such as keyboards and printers.

· Use approved tools and methodologies to image, copy and configure systems for deployment

· Familiarize and train end users on basic software, hardware and peripheral device operation

· Take ownership and responsibility of queries, issues and problems (tickets) assigned

· Maintain adequate knowledge of approved operating systems and application software used to provide a high level of support

· Maintain and consistently demonstrate a general knowledge of company guidelines, processes, practices and procedures

· Additional duties as assigned by the Director of Information Services.

Qualifications

· Minimum of 3-year experience with PC hardware and operating systems including installation, maintenance and troubleshooting.

· Physically able to handle equipment (ability to lift up to 50 lbs.)

· Above average analytical, technical and oral/written communication skills

· Willingness to learn new skills and other software programs needed to complete task assigned.

· Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks accurately to meet deadlines

· Must present positive & professional image.

· Strong problem solving skills.

· Good interpersonal skills.

· Must be punctual and dependable.

· End User friendly attitude with a passion for information services support

· Ability to setup and support Macintosh Hardware/Software a plus

· Desire to continue education or self/education in the computer technology area.

· Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems, Computer Science, or Associates’ with 3 years’ Support Technician experience.

· MCDST

· CompTIA A+

· MCP

