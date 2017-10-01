Massive Recruitment in Royal Media Services, Nairobi, Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Video Editor

Royal Media Services Limited is recruiting for the above position. We are looking for a trained creative video editor with great production and organizational skills. The jobholder is expected to be a team player, a problem solver with great attention to detail and possess a clear understanding of overall content production process.

Responsibilities

· Manage the post-production process of Video production by digitizing and organizing raw footage into polished pieces suitable for broadcast.

· Assemble recorded footage into a finished project that tells a cohesive story, matches productions’ vision and meets broadcast standards

· Convert, download and capture footage from various sources (camera persons, producers, talent)

· Work with and creatively manipulate raw camera footage, dialogue, sound effects, graphics and special effects.

· Cut shot sequences to different angles at specific points in scenes, making each individual cut as fluid and seamless as possible.

· Receive and internalize brief to grasp production team’s needs and specifications

· Review shooting script and raw material to create a shot decision list based on scenes’ value and contribution to continuity

· Creatively Input music, dialogue, graphics and effects

· Create/acquire and update, maintain database of key production elements (music, graphics, sfx)

· Ensure logical sequencing of finished product

· Mastering finished products in time and archiving existing projects to ensure that sufficient resources exist to allow for new projects.

· Continuously discover and implement new editing technologies and industry’s best practices to maximize efficiency.

· Work with director, producer and talent to achieve desired end result.

· Trim film segments to specified lengths, and reassemble segments in sequences that present stories with maximum effect.

· Archive in proper retrievable sequence raw and finished footage.

· Quality control

Qualifications

· Proven working experience of over 3 years in video editing

· Bachelors/Diploma in media related or Arts field

· Solid experience with digital technology and editing software packages with a strong portfolio

· Thorough knowledge of timing, sequencing and continuity

· Familiarity with special effects, 2D, 3D and compositing

· Creative mind and storytelling skills

· Exposure to digital/mobile platforms

· Incisive knowledge of the Kenyan and global media tends/scene

· Skilled in capturing and editing video, audio and text

· Demonstrable use and consumption of mobile devices

· Team player, good attitude and aptitude to learn

· Can understand and write in English and Kiswahili.

· Work under pressure, tight deadlines and minimum supervision





Studio Operator/ Cameraman

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit competent individuals to the position of Studio Operator/Cameraman to help meet the growing demands of the organization. There are four positions available.

Responsibilities

· Ensure seamless television programmes transmission.

· Will be involved in broadcast equipment operations, repairs and preventive maintenance.

· Preparing and setting up equipment for studio productions

· Operating Camera Control Units and conducting pre-production checks in consultation with Producers/Directors.

· Lighting and sound management in the Studios as per the standard operating procedures

· Mixing Audio and Video during live and recorded programmes

· Management and control of outgoing transmission Signals

· Maintenance of studio equipment.

· Floor management during productions

· Raising any technical issues with relevant Engineering and following through

· Technical set-up and support for OB productions.

Qualifications

· Degree in Mass Communication with specialization in studio operations with 2 years experience OR Diploma in Mass

· Communication Film/Video operations with 5 years experience.

· At least 3 year’s work experience in a busy live/production studio.

· Relevant ICT skills

· Problem solving and communication skills.

· High level of personal integrity and reliability.

· Team player

· Ready to work long and odd hours.





Graphic Designer

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified person for the above position. The purpose of the job is to handle the graphic design services across the company.

Responsibilities

· Provide creative graphics solutions to meet the needs of various departments.

· Conceptualize, design and creatively package Station’s live-on- air or recorded properties

· Conceptualize , design and creatively package commercials, marketing promos, adverts and editorial products to enhance bulletins

· Confer and liaise with business executives and commercial producers to ensure efficient and timely execution of clients’ briefs

· Contribute to team effort to ensure tasks are completed on time

· Ensure the station’s look and feel is protected by adhering to approved designs, fonts, colors, layouts and settings.

· Attend meetings as directed by head of unit or head of department

· Design and produce graphics for live on air or taped programs as requested by news producers, programme producers and transmission controllers

· Source, select and reproduce library music to go with designed properties

· Suggest ways of improving the look and feel of different properties and shows

Qualifications

· Degree or diploma in graphics design

· Conversant with broadcast graphics design and editing software including After effects, 3D studio max, Cinema 4D, 3D Maya, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator, Corel draw and Final cut.

· Hands-on experience for not less than six months on the above software

· Ability and willingness to train in station’s live-on-air systems including Wasp3D, Viz RT among others.

· Be very creative and innovative despite working under pressure and long hours

· Ability to pay attention to detail and keep strict deadlines

· A team player, patient, active listener and a problem solver

· Passionate about motion graphics design and its related tasks

· Good audio and video editing skills

· Follow-up of assignments till completion and a clear focus on results and seamless delivery

· Working experience at a broadcasting house will be an added advantage.









Digital Sub Editor

Royal Media Services Limited is seeking to recruit a highly qualified person for the above position. The job holder will be responsible for generating online news content of the Company, manage the Company’s Online News platforms as well as create and implement various online news strategies. He/she will provide news stories, features and other news related content to strengthen the Company’s digital platforms.

Responsibilities

· Aid in generating news stories for all digital platforms;

· Manage the daily running of the news desk

· Assign various duties to online reporters

· Proof-read copy

· Manage breaking news on all digital News platforms;

· Ensure moderation of comments on all Online News platforms

· Promote prime time TV news on Social Media

· Monitor news-based content & feedback on social media

· Skills and Personal Attributes

Qualifications

· University Graduate in Communication or another related field from a recognized University. Masters degree in Communication or its acceptable equivalent will be an added advantage.

· Must have a certificate in computer studies.

· At least 3 years experience in a reputable newsroom and at least two years as a senior reporter

· Must have good command of English and Kiswahili;

· Must have strong writing & editing skills;

· Must be analytical;

· Understand Media Laws & Media Ethics;

· Must be self driven, assertive, punctual & organized;

· Must have a nose for news, widely knowledgeable & pay attention to detail;

· The ideal candidate must have a working knowledge of online technology and online news best practices and an appreciation of the business processes, protocols and controls;

· Demonstrate a professional approach and appearance including enthusiasm, drive, commitment, honesty, trust and loyalty; and

· Keep abreast of evolving trends through continuing professional education in the area of digital platforms;





Digital Reporter

Royal Media Services Limited is seeking to recruit a highly qualified person for the above position. The job holder will be responsible for generating online news content for the Company.

The ideal candidate will manage the Company’s Online News platforms under the Digital Sub-Editor. He/she will provide news stories, features and other news related articles to strengthen the Company’s online news platforms.

Responsibilities

· Aid in generating news stories for all online platforms

· Proof-read all online stories before submitting copy to the editor

· Update various news platforms with edited copy

· Acquire, verify & break news stories on all digital news platforms

· Champion convergence by liaising with Radio, TV, and Digital reporters

· Execute the online news agenda for the day

· Production of online multimedia content for all digital platforms

· Monitor traffic and feedback, using this data to improve digital products

Qualifications

· Must have excellent communication & writing skills

· Must have strong analytical skills

· Understand media laws and ethics

· Must be self driven, assertive, punctual and organized

· Must have a nose for news and an understanding of how to package news for a digital audience

· Must have keen attention to detail

· Must have digital video production experience

· The ideal candidate must have a working knowledge of online technology and online news best practices and an appreciation of the

· business processes, protocol and controls

· Demonstrate a professional approach and appearance including enthusiasm, drive, commitment, honesty, trust and loyalty

· Must keep abreast of evolving trends through continuing professional education in the area of digital platforms

· University Graduate in Communication or another related field from a recognized University

· Over 2 years experience in a newsroom; one of which must be at a reputable organization under a digital editorial portfolio









TV Reporter

Royal Media Services Limited wishes to recruit a suitably qualified individual to the position of a TV Reporter. He/she will be required to source, generate, package and present the news. He/she will report to the News Editor-TV

Responsibilities

· Generating ideas for news stories and news features

· Following leads on news from sources;

· Generating news idea;

· Researching and compiling relevant information into credible TV news stories.;

· Writing scripts for bulletins;

· Selecting appropriate locations, pictures and sound and exercising judgment on the best story angle;

· Identifying necessary resources and deploying/managing field assignments crews;

· Providing input, advising crews on what to film or record;

· Using appropriate equipment to record and edit for news;

· Preparing and presenting material ‘on air’ for both pre-recorded and live pieces;

· Identifying potential interviewees, briefing them, preparing interview questions and conducting both live and recorded interviews;

· Preparing timings for each news item and monitoring these during broadcast;

· Developing and maintaining useful contacts and relations with news sources;

· Understanding and complying with media law and industry codes of conduct.

Qualifications

· Degree in journalism, mass communications or any other related field OR

· Degree in social science and post-graduate training in journalism or mass communication

· A Post Graduate Degree in Journalism

· At least two years relevant experience in a busy newsroom in a media house covering all aspects of news planning, gathering, editing and airing.

· Excellent written and spoken English and/or Swahili. Capacity for bilingual reporting (English/Swahili) will be an added advantage

· An edge for news or features, ability for quick thinking, persistence, personal initiative and a good memory

· Sound knowledge of the local and international social, political and economic news-shaping environment

· A clear communicating voice

· Ability to report accurately and impartially.

· Ability to work for long hours and on short notice

· Willingness to work for long hours and on short notice

· Willingness to travel locally and abroad including to difficult and dangerous locations in line of duty

How to Apply

If you are interested and qualified, please email your CV, Application Letter to recruitment@royalmedia.co.ke by 6th October, 2017 clearly indicating on the subject, JOB REF NO HRD/TVR/09/2017. Quoting the REF on the subject Example JOB REF NO HRD/TVR/09/2017

The letter should be addressed to;

THE HR DIRECTOR