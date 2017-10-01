Massive Recruitment in Meru University (57 Vacancies)

Janitor

GRADE 3 – MUST/ADM/13/17

Requirements

· KCSE Grade D+ (plus) and above.

· On-the-job training or service in the disciplined forces.

· At least two (2) years relevant experience.





Janitor I





GRADE 4 – MUST/ADM/12/17

Requirements

· KCSE D+ (plus) and above.

· On-the-job training or service in the disciplined forces.

· Certificate in First Aid.

· At least four (4) years’ relevant experience.





Motor Vehicle Mechanic

GRADE 5 – MUST/ADM/11/17

Requirements

· Motor vehicle Mechanics Trade certificate I

· KCSE D (plain) and above

· Driving License class ABCE

· PSV for Institution driver

· Certificate of Defensive driving

· Certificate in First Aid

· At least six (6) years’ experience in Motor Vehicle Mechanics





Secretary





GRADE 6 – MUST/ADM/10/17 (8 POSTS)

Qualifications

· Business English III

· Secretarial Duties II

· Office Management II

· Shorthand III (100wpm)

· Typewriting 50 wpm

· Proficiency in computer applications.

· At least three (3) years’ experience preferably in an institution of higher learning





Assistant Internal Auditor





GRADE 8 – MUST/ADM/08/17 (1 POST)

Requirements

· Bachelor of Commerce or related degree (with an accounting option).

· CPA K

· At least 2 years’ experience in Internal Audit of public institutions.

· Excellent analytical, interpersonal and report writing skills.

· The ideal candidate must have excellent knowledge of the current auditing standards and practices.





House Keeper









GRADE 7 – MUST/ADM/09/17

Requirements

· A Diploma in Institutional Management or equivalent professional qualification from a recognized institution.

· At least six (6) years’ relevant experience.

· Computer literate and ability to generate housekeeping reports.

· First Aid skills.

· Obtain clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption





Tutorial Fellow s





GRADE 11 – MUST/ACA/05/17

Applicants are invited for post of Tutorial Fellow in the following areas:

· Food Science (1 post)

· Agriculture (1 post)

· Economics (2 posts)

· Co-operative Management (1 post)

· Civil Engineering (1 post)

· Mechanical Engineering (1 post)

· Electrical/Electronic Engineering (1 post)

· Mechatronics Engineering (1 post)

· Biosystems Engineering (1 post)

· Architecture (1 post)

· Information/Library Science (1 post)

· Computer Security and Forensics (1 post)

· Computer Science (1 post)

· Public Health/Environmental Health (3 posts)

· Health Systems Management (3 posts)

· Health Management and Leadership (3 posts)

· Clinical Medicine (3 posts)

· Health Records and Information Management (3 posts)

· Community Health (3posts)

· Nursing (1 post each for the following; Midwifery, Medical- Surgical, Critical Care, Paediatrics,

· Psychiatry/Mental Health, Community Health)

· Actuarial Science (2 posts)

· Pure Mathematics (1 post)

· Applied Mathematics (1 post)

· Statistics (1 post)

· Analytical Chemistry (1 post)

· Microbiology (1 post)

· Biochemistry (1 post)

· Botany (1 post)

· Nuclear Physics (1 post)

· Material Science (1 post)

· Electronics (1 post)

· Geophysics (1 post)

· Organic Chemistry (1 post)

· Industrial Chemistry (1 post)

· Analytical Chemistry (1 post)

Requirements

· Have a Bachelor’s degree or Higher National Diploma or equivalent and a Master’s degree qualification from accredited and recognized University in the relevant field.

· Be registered/ registrable for Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) or equivalent Doctoral degree qualification.

· Be registered /registrable with the relevant professional body (Where applicable).





Public Health Officer





GRADE 7/8 – MUST/ACA/11/17 (1 POST)

Applicants are invited for post of Public Health Officer.

Requirements

· Applicants must be holders of Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Environmental Health from a recognized institution. In addition, the applicant must:

· Have KCSE mean grade C (plain) and above.

· Be computer literate.

· Show exemplary work performance.

· Have 5 years as a Public Health Officer.

· Be a member of the Association of Public Health Officers.

· Have a valid practicing license.





Administrative Assistant





GRADE 8 – MUST/ADM/07/17 (4 POSTS)

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s degree with First Class or Upper Second from a recognized University

· Two (2) years administrative experience in an institution of higher learning either private or public.

· Show exemplary work performance.

· Demonstrate competence in Management Information Systems.





Sports / Games Assistant Officer





GRADE 8 – MUST/ADM/06/17 (1 POST)

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education

· At least two (2) years’ experience in an institution of higher learning.

· Show exemplary work performance.









Farm Worker

GRADE 2 – MUST/ADM/05/17 (2 POSTS)

Requirements

· KCSE mean grade D (plain) or above.

· At least two (2) years experience as a farm worker.





Learning Man agement System Administrator

GRADE 11 -MUST/ACA/06/17

Applicants are invited for post of Learning Management System Administrator.

Requirements

· Have a Master’s degree in IT, Computer Science or related field from accredited and recognized university

· Have a Bachelor’s degree in IT, Computer Science or related field from accredited and recognized university.

· Have training in Learning Management Systems.

· Have knowledge in web-based technologies.

· Have competence in database management.

· Have at least three (3) years working experience with Moodle, Blackboard or similar online educational platforms in a busy institution of higher learning.





Technologists





GRADE 5/6 – MUST/ACA/07/17 (1 POST IN EACH CATEGORY)

Applicants are invited for post of Technologist in Environmental Health, Botany, Biochemistry, Zoology and Medical Engineering.

Requirements

· Applicants must be holders of Diploma in Environmental Health, Botany, Biochemistry, Zoology, and Medical Engineering from a recognized institution.

· Have KCSE mean grade C (Plain) and above

· Be computer literate.

· Show exemplary work performance.

· Have 2 years working experience.









Senior Accountant

GRADE 13 – MUST/ADM/01/17 (1 POST)

Requirements

· MBA (finance option) or any related field from a recognized University.

· At least five (5) years relevant work experience in the Finance Department of an institution of higher learning, public or private sector.

· CPA (K)

· Demonstrate competence in International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

· Must have competence in Micro soft Navision accounting/finance modules.

· Show exemplary work performance.





HR Officer





GRADE 11 – MUST/ADM/02/17 (1 POST)

Qualifications

· A Masters degree (Human Resource Option) from a recognized University.

· At least three (3) years relevant work experience in the Human Resource Department of an institution of higher learning, public or private sector.

· Have professional qualification such as CPS, post graduate Diploma in HRM or equivalent from a recognized institution

· Demonstrate competence in Human Resource Information Management systems.

· Show exemplary work performance.

· Be registered by a professional body.





HR Assistant

GRADE 9 – MUST/ADM/03/17 (3 POSTS)

Requirements

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management (Human Resource Option) or equivalent from a recognized university.

· At least three (3) years relevant working experience in an institution of higher learning, public or private sector.

· Show exemplary work performance.

· Demonstrate competence in Human Resource Information Management systems.

How to Apply

Successful candidates, for the above positions, will be offered a competitive remuneration package, including house allowance and other benefits in accordance with Meru University of Science and Technology Terms and Conditions of Service.

Applicants should submit two (2) copies of applications specifying the post together with a detailed curriculum vitae (detailing academic qualifications, professional experience, academic leadership, publications, project grants and awards/scholarships, linkages and community service, e-mail and telephone contacts), copies of certificates and other testimonials. They should also provide names, telephone numbers, contact addresses and e-mail addresses of three (3) referees.

Applicants for academic positions are required to indicate whether to be considered for full-time, part- time or adjunct.

Applicants must obtain clearance from the Kenya Revenue Authority, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and a valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police Service and submit them with their applications.

Applicants are also required to fill a job application summary form availed in MUST website and send hard and soft copies to recruitment@must.ac.ke . (Compulsory)

Applications in hard copy and referees’ confidential reports should be sent to the undersigned to be received on or before Wednesday, 11th October, 2017.



Meru University of Science and Technology

P.O. Box 972 – 60200

MERU

Website: The Vice ChancellorMeru University of Science and TechnologyP.O. Box 972 – 60200MERUWebsite: www.must.ac.ke

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Meru University of Science and Technology is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Persons with disability are encouraged to apply. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.