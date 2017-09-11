Massive Recruitment in Kibabii University, Kenya

Registrar (Administration and Human Resources)

Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Development), the Registrar (Administration and Human Resources) shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Office of the Registrar (Administration and Human Resources).

Responsibilities

· Coordinate training and development programmes of staff in the University and ensuring their implementation;

· Determine equitable monetary and non-monetary remuneration of employees in the University considering legal and statutory provisions;

· Ensure proper health and safety working conditions as provided for in applicable laws;

· Ensure smooth and efficient operations of the Personnel, Central and Blue Registries;

· Ensure safe custody and maintenance personnel and other records;

· Ensure industrial peace in the University by helping in collective bargaining, joint consultations and settlement of disputes;

· Ensure processing of staff engagement/disengagement is done in accordance with the approved policies;

· Advise top management on formulation and evaluation of human resource programmes, policies and procedures;

· Provide advice to heads of Departments regarding manpower planning, job analysis, design, recruitment and selection of staff;

· Provide Secretariat services to committees of University Management Board and Senate where applicable; and

· Exercise such other powers, perform such other duties, and discharge such other official functions as are assigned to him/her by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor/authorized officer or are prescribed by the policies and regulations of the University.

· Shall be a member of Senate and University Management Board

· Secretary to the University Management Board

Qualifications

· the Registrar Administration and Human Resources Must have a Ph.D in relevant area and must have work experience of at least twelve (12) years of which at least three (3) years as a Deputy Registrar Administration Scale 14 or its equivalent.









Registrar (Academic Affairs)

Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Students Affairs), the Registrar Academic Affairs shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Office of the Registrar (Academic Affairs).

Responsibilities

· Ensure implementation of policy guidelines in Academic Affairs Department;

· Ensure that Academic Affairs Department operate effectively and efficiently in line with the vision and mission of the University;

· Ensure effective and efficient coordination and implementation of activities in Academic Affairs Department;

· Ensure the integrity, accuracy, and security of all academic records of current and former students;

· Facilitate effective student registration and enrolment;

· Build secure student data files and set policy and procedures for their responsible use;

· Maintain up-to-date course schedules, catalogues and final examination schedules;

· Manage efficient use of classrooms and supervise programme audit systems;

· Supervise the processes for the articulation of transfer credits, graduation and certification of the University’s degrees, enrolment and degree verification, production of official transcripts, diplomas, and commencement ceremonies;

· Counsel and advise students and staff on academic matters;

· Interpret and enforce policies and regulations of the University, Senate and Deans Committees;

· Provide secretariat services to committees of Senate; and

· Exercise such other powers, perform such other official duties, and discharge such other academic functions as are assigned to him/her by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor/authorized officer or are prescribed by the policies and regulations of the University.

· Shall be a member of Senate and University Management Board

· Be Secretary to Senate.

· Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results (for serving officers).

Qualifications

· The Registrar Academic Affairs shall have a Ph.D and in addition should be at least an Associate Professor;

· Shall have a Ph.D and must have served as a Deputy Registrar Academic Affairs Scale 14 or its equivalent for at least three (3) years.









Registrar (Planning, Partnerships, Research and Innovation)

Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Planning, Partnerships, Research and Innovation), the Registrar shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Office of the Registrar (Planning, Partnerships, Research and Innovations:

Responsibilities

· Provide leadership in pursuit of the Mission and Vision as outlined in the University Strategic Plan;

· Initiate, coordinate, implement, monitor and evaluate University Strategic Plan;

· Initiate, coordinate and implement the Divisional plans;

· Co-ordinate of research, extension and outreach programs and ensure skills and technology transfer to industry and society;

· Mobilize financial support for extension programs and activities;

· Promote and co-ordination of publications and extension services;

· Promote management and collaboration in extension linkages, programs and activities;

· Carry out other planning, research and extension functions that may contribute to the welfare of the institution; and

· Be a member of Senate and University Management Board

Qualifications

· The Registrar Planning, Partnerships, Research and Innovation shall have a Ph.D and in addition should be at least an Associate Professor;

· Shall have a Ph.D and must have served as a Deputy Registrar Planning and Research Scale 14 or its equivalent for at least three (3) years.









Finance Officer

Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance and Development), the Finance Officer shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Office of the Finance Officer.

Responsibilities

· Be a member of the University Senate and Management Board.

· Ensure the development of financial policies to ensure a standardized system of operations in the management of the University’s finances;

· Prepare Budget to ensure efficient and effective utilization of the University’s resources and submit it to the parent ministry and the

· National Treasury within the statutory deadlines;

· Prepare financial statements to ensure compliance with the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, PFM Act, 2012, International Public

· Sectors Accounting Standards and Public Audit Act, 2003 for submission to the auditor General before the statutory deadlines;

· Prepare the quarterly reports and financial statements for submission on or before the statutory deadline in line with the PFM Act, 2012;

· Update the Council regarding changes in legislation or regulations that may affect the University’s business operations;

· Ensure maintenance of the University assets register on both movable and immovable assets;

· Set up Internal controls to ensure minimization of errors, and frauds in the institution’s financial operations;

· Ensure adherence to financial regulations, policies, legislations, and applicable Accounting & ISO Standards;

· Liaise with external and internal auditors on the audit of Institution’s books of accounts and maintenance of good working relationships;

Qualifications

· The Finance Officer shall be a Ph.D holder in relevant area.

· shall have a CPA (K) or ACCA or CA, be member of Institute of Certified Accountant and work experience of at least six (6) years of which at least three (3) years as a Deputy Finance Officer Scale 14 or its equivalent;

OR,

· Shall be a holder of a Master’s Degree in the relevant area.

· In addition, shall have a CPA (K) or ACCA or CA, be member of Institute of Certified Accountant and work experience of at least ten (10) years of which at least five (5) years as a Deputy Finance Officer Scale 14 or its equivalent. Option 3(ii) will be applicable under special circumstances that shall be approved by the Council.









Dean of Students

Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Students Affairs), the Dean of Students shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Students Affairs Department.

Responsibilities

· Be a member of Senate and University Management Board

· Liaise with other service Departments that affect Housing, Health, Catering, Sports and Welfare of students including Guidance, Counselling and Wardenship;

· Advise the Students Association in matters concerning its functions and regulate expenditure of its finances;

· Administer the Students’ Organization of Kibabii University (SOKU) elections and to oversee a smooth transition from one outgoing Student Council to a new one;

· Arrange in conjunction with the students’ organization various types of entertainment for students and coordinate all other cultural activities and co-curricular activities;

· Receive students’ non-academic disciplinary cases and process them in consultation with the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Students Affairs) for the Students Disciplinary Committee;

· Supervise and coordinate all students’ publications and newspapers, and maintain a communication link (dialogue) between the University Management and the students through their organization;

· Help in clearing students leaving/entering the country to/from other countries in conjunction with the Ministry in charge of

· Education and other relevant Government Agencies;

· Plan, prepare and direct students’ welfare activities;

· Keep in safe custody all SOKU equipment and maintain records for them;

· Oversee the management of Students’ Centre facilities; and

· Undertake such other official assignments as may be assigned from time to time by the Vice-Chancellor or Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Students Affairs).

· Be a member of Senate and University Management Board

· Have shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results (for serving officers).

Qualifications

· The Dean of Students shall be a holder of a relevant Ph.D degree from a recognized University with relevant experience at least three (3) years as a Deputy Dean on Scale 14 or equivalent. In addition, the Dean of Students shall be a member of professional body.





University Librarian





Reporting to the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Students Affairs), the University Librarian shall on the overall be responsible for the supervision and management of all administrative and operational functions of the Office of the University Librarian.

Responsibilities

· Be the custodian of academic resources of the University;

· Regularly review academic resources and submit a report;

· Make proposals for development of library policies;

· Implement Library policy;

· Coordinate all the Library services in the University;

· Prepare and submit proposals for acquisition of library materials;

· Acquire and conserve library research materials;

· Be responsible for the organization and operation of library services;





Assistant Registrar

Reporting to the Deputy Registrar (Administration and Human Resources), the Assistant Registrar (Human Resources) shall assist in supervision and management of operational functions of the Human Resource Section in Administration and Human Resources department.

Qualifications

· Master’s Degree in Human Resource Management with 6 years working experience three (3) of which as Senior Administrative Assistant Scale 11 or its equivalent OR

· Bachelor’s Degree with 12 years working experience, three (3) of which as Senior Administrative Assistant Scale 11 or its equivalent.

· CPS (K) or Diploma in relevant area is an added advantage.

· Must be registered with relevant professional body.

· ICT Competence





Council Secretary





Reporting to the Vice Chancellor, the Principal University Council Secretary shall:

Responsibilities

· Manage all Council and Council Committee meeting logistics, attend and record minutes of all meetings and facilitate Council communications;

· Serve as the focal point for all Council communications and engagements;

· Provide proper advice and resources required by Council members to discharge their duties;

· Maintain accurate records of Council and committee deliberations, ensuring they reflect proper exercise of fiduciary duties;

· Facilitate induction of new Council members and assist in their training and development; and

· Ensure that Council complies with all relevant legal and regulatory requirements as well as best corporate governance practice, including disclosures.

· Shall be Secretary to the University Council

Qualifications

· CPS (K) in addition to Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Education, Human Resource Management with six (6) years’ work experience, three (3) years of which must have been at the level of Senior Administrative Assistant I Scale 11 in an institution of higher learning or public sector OR

· Bachelor’s Degree in Law and Diploma from Kenya School of Law.

· Membership of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya in good standing.

ICT Competence.





Procurement Assistant





Responsibilities

· assisting in the management of Purchasing/Supplies and Stock Control activities in their areas of operation;

· coordinating Purchasing and Supplies activities within the section; supervising staff assigned to perform in their areas of operation; ensuring proper keeping of records and smooth flow of documents within the section and other departments of the University;

· receiving requisitions from users for purchase of goods and services and confirm correct specifications and deliveries

· requested;requesting for quotations or tenders from the suppliers;

· evaluating received quotations or tenders; placing orders or arrange for contracts, with selected suppliers and monitor deliveries to ensure supplies do arrive as promised (order progressing);

· checking received supplies and ensure they are correct to specifications and in good condition; counter check suppliers invoice with original quotations or tender documents and ensure original terms have been adhered to.

Qualifications

· Master’s Degree in Procurement and Supplies Management OR

· Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Supplies Management with six 6 years working experience 3 of which as Assistant

· Procurement/Supplies Officer Scale 9 or its equivalent

· Be registered with the relevant professional body.

· ICT Competence.

· Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results (for serving officers)









Senior Procurement/Supplies Assistant





Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Procurement and Supplies Management OR

· Higher Diploma in Purchasing and Supplies Chain Management with 6 years working experience 3 of which as Senior

· Procurement/Supplies Assistant Scale 7 or its equivalent OR

· Diploma in Purchasing and supplies Chain Management with 9 years working experience 3 of which as Senior

· Procurement/Supplies Assistant Scale 7 or its equivalent.

· Be registered with the relevant professional body.

· ICT Competent.





Documentalist Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Responsibilities · Officer at this level shall be responsible for Collecting data and filing documents, creating accessible archives, · Managing information in the archives, creating ways to easily extract information from the archives, organizing and grouping data into manageable texts, creating tools and systems to ensure easy and safe circulation of files, · Generating reports when required and assisting in management of quality management system, analysis, recovery and spreading of the relevant information generated in each sector, design and implementation of documentary management systems. Qualifications · Bachelor’s Degree in Library Science or Information science or any related field · Six years’ experience ,Three (3) of which Must have served in documentalist III scale 9 · Must be registered with relevant professional body. · ICT Competent. · Evidence of participation and contribution in seminars/conferences related to administration and management · Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results (for serving officers)

Senior Database Administrato r

SCALE – 11- KIBU/ADM/21/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · Master’s Degree in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) or related areas with 3 years relevant experience OR · Bachelor’s Degree in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) or related areas from a recognized · University with 9 years working experience 3 Database administrator Scale 10 or in the relevant area of specialization. · Membership to a professional body. · A holder of professional qualification.

Senior Network Administrator

SCALE 11 – KIBU/ADM/20/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · Master’s Degree in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) or related areas with 3 years relevant experience OR · Bachelor’s Degree in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) or related areas from a recognized · University with 9 years working experience 3 of which as Network administrator Scale 10 or in the relevant area of specialization. · Be a member of a professional body. · A holder of professional qualification.

Senior Cook

SCALE 4 – KIBU/ADM/19/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · Certificate in Institutional Management, Food & Nutrition, Hotel & Restaurant Management or Home Economics · 3 years working experience as Dining Hall Checker/Caretaker Scale 3 or its equivalent.

Senior Transport Clerk SCALE 4 – KIBU/ADM/18/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirement For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · Certificate in Transport/Fleet Management

Driver SCALE 4 – KIBU/ADM/17/09/2017 (3 POSTS) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements To be appointed to this position, the officer must have:Attained D Plain in KCSE · Served for a minimum period of three (3) years as Driver II Scale 3; · Passed occupational Trade Test I for drivers; · Have valid driving license class ABCE; · Public Service Vehicle (PSV) certificate; Defensive driving certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized; · Attended a refresher course for drivers lasting not less than one(1) week within every three (3) years at Kenya Institute of Highway and Building technology(KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution; · A valid certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police; · Attended a First –Aid certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John’s Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution; · Shown merit and administrative ability in work performance and results (for serving officers)

Senior Driver SCALE 7 – KIBU/ADM/116/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements To be appointed to this position, one must have: · Attained C at KCSE · Served for a minimum period of 6 years three (3) as Senior Driver I Scale 7; · Passed occupational Trade Test I for drivers; · Have valid driving license class ABCE; · Public Service Vehicle (PSV) certificate; Defensive driving certificate from Automobile Association (AA) of Kenya or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized; · Attended a refresher course for drivers lasting not less than one(1) week within every three (3) years at Kenya Institute of Highway and Building technology(KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution; · A valid certificate of good conduct from the Kenya Police; · Attended a First –Aid certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week from St. John’s Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution; · Certificate in Motor vehicle mechanic which will be an added advantage. · Shown merit and administrative ability in work performance and results (for serving officers)

Library Assistant II SCALE 6 – KIBU/ADM/15/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Duties · An officer at this level will be responsible for shelving, circulation tasks and information outreach activities;

cataloguing, classification; · OPAC’s and electronic information searching for library users;

and sending reminder notices for overdue publications. Requirements For direct appointment to this grade one must have:- · Must possess Diploma in Information Science or related field with 3 years’ experience as Library Assistant Scale 5 or its equivalent · ICT Competent · Must be registered with relevant professional body

Senior Library Assistant SCALE 9 – KIBU/ADM/14/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · Bachelor’s Degree with 3 years working experience as Senior Library Assistant Scale 8 or its equivalent. · Higher Diploma in Information Studies or other related fields with 9 years working experience 3 of which as Senior Library Assistant Scale 8 or its equivalent. · Diploma in Information Studies or other related fields with 12 years working experience 3 of which as Senior Library Assistant Scale 8 or its equivalent. · Registered with relevant professional body. · ICT Competence

Assistant Librarian I SCALE 12 – KIBU/ADM/12/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · A Master’s Degree in Information Studies with 6 years working experience 3 of which as Assistant Librarian Scale 11 or its equivalent OR · Bachelor’s Degree with 12 years working experience 3 of which as Assistant Librarian Scale 11 or its equivalent. · Registered with relevant professional body. · ICT Competence.



Assistant PR/ Marketing Officer SCALE 12 – KIBU/ADM/11/09/2017 (1 POST) Pursuant to Part IV Section 23 of the Kibabii University Charter, 2015 and Kibabii University Statutes, 2017, the University invites applications from suitably qualified applicants for the following vacant positions: Requirements For appointment to this grade, one must have:- · Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or other related fields with six (6) years working experience 3 of which as Public Relations Assistant Scale 9 or its equivalent. · ICT Competence · Registration with relevant professional body

How to apply:

Each application shall be accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, Copies of Relevant Academic and Professional Certificates, National Identity Card or Passport, Testimonials, and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must be attached to the email application.

For positions of Registrars, Finance Officer, Dean of Students, University Librarian, applicants must also submit the following:

· Clearance from Kenya Revenue AuthorityClearance from Higher Education Loans Board

· Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

· Clearance from Credit Reference BureauCriminal Investigation Department-

· (Certificate of Good Conduct)

Letters of recommendation from at least three persons familiar with the applicant’s professional experience and character in general should also be sent to the address below before Friday, 27 th October, 2017.

All applications should clearly be marked with the Reference Number of the Advertised position “Application for the position of ( position applied for )”and submitted as follows:

· Ten (10) hard copies

· An electronic copy in PDF format by email be sent to the following email: appointments@kibu.ac.ke

Applications must be submitted on or before Friday, 27 th October, 2017. Applications should be addressed as registered mail to:

The Vice Chancellor,

Kibabii University,

P.O. BOX 1699 – 50200

BUNGOMA

Or

Addressed to