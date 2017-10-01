Massive Recruitment in Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya

Medical Specialists

The Medical Specialist II will be responsible to the Chief Medical Specialist/Head of Department and will be expected to take full responsibility for patients under his/her care.

Responsibilities

· Performing clinical procedures and making decisions on patients’ management in the area of specialization.

· Conducting regular Ward Rounds.

· Responding to consultations from other clinical specialties.

· Conducting specialist out-patient clinics.

· Participating in assessment of patients as may be required by the Hospital Management.

· Participating in research, teaching and supervising the performance of both medical and non-medical staff as well as post-graduate students.

· Participating in preparation of annual budgets for the department.

· Participating in Administrative activities of the department.

· Participating in delivery of hospital strategic plan and performance contract.

Qualifications

· Masters Degree in Medicine (Mmed) from the University of Nairobi or any other recognized University.

· At least one sub-specialization or interest in Gastroentology.

· Proven experience of not less than one (1) year at the level of Medical Specialist.

· Specialist Recognition and retention Certificate from the Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board of Kenya.

· Evidence of research and at least two (2) professional publications in reputable local or international journals on particular scientific findings/practices in the relevant field.

· Certificate in computer operations from a recognized institution.









Catering Manager

The Catering Manager will be responsible to the Head of Department, Administration for provision of quality catering services in the Hospital.

Responsibilities

· Setting performance targets and ensuring that they are achieved.

· Ensuring availability of adequate food supplies all the time.

· Organizing and managing of Hospital catering services.

· Maintaining catering facilities in the Hospital.

· Preparing expenditure estimates for the unit and ensuring proper utilization of the funds allocated.

· Ensuring proper utilization and maintenance of office equipment and other supplies in the unit.

· Spearheading culture change to improve the Hospital image.

· Promoting the Hospital Occupational Health and Safety initiatives.

· Coordinating quality assurance activities in the unit.

· Preparing reports on the operations of the unit.

· Effective supervision, training and development of staff.

· Enforcing regulatory/statutory requirements.

Qualifications

· Masters degree in Hospitality Management, Hotel and Catering Management or Institutional management from a recognised institution.

· Served in the grade of Deputy Catering Manager for a minimum period of three (3) years in a large organization.

· Senior Management course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

· Member of the Hotel keepers and Caterers Association.

· Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution.

· Demonstrated merit and ability as reflected in work performance.









Medical Engineering Technologist

The Deputy Chief Medical Engineering Technologist will be responsible to the Chief Medical Engineering Technologist (Engineer) for the efficient management and control of the Biomedical Engineering Department.

Responsibilities

· Undertaking health technology assessments.

· Installing, maintaining and repairing high technology medical equipment/plant and furniture.

· Supervising installations and commissioning/decommissioning of high technology medical equipment and plants.

· Supervising medical engineering works.

· Preparing planned preventive maintenance schedule.

· Ensuring quality of medical equipment in terms of performance and safety.

· Providing specifications on procurement of appropriate medical equipment.

· Maintaining and disseminating information on medical engineering services.

· Training users on use and maintenance of medical equipment.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in Biomedical or its accepted equivalent from a recognized institution.

· Proven experience of at least three (3) years at the position of Chief Medical Engineering Technologist or equivalent position in a large organization.

· Certificate in Senior Management Course lasting not less than four (4) weeks from a recognized institution.

· Registered by a regulatory body or have a certificate of competence from the

· Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya (AMEK) or any other relevant body.

· Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized institution.









Medical Officer

The Medical Officer I will be responsible to the Head, CCU for provision of quality health care services to clients.

Responsibilities

· Providing quality emergency medical care service.

· Managing a wide range of medical and health care services.

· Providing health education and control measures for preventable diseases and injuries.

· Carrying out and implementing research projects in collaboration with medical specialists.

· Ensuring efficient and effective management of resources.

· Providing formal and informal training to other health personnel.

Qualifications

· A Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBchB) degree from a recognized university.

· A current practicing license from the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (Kenya).

· A current retention certificate by Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (Kenya).

· Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) will be an added advantage.

· At least one (1) year post registration experience in a NHIF accredited health facility.

· Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution.

· This position is on a three (3) year renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance.





Registered Clinical Officer





The Registered Clinical Officer II will be responsible to the Senior Registered Clinical Officer for the management of clinical services in the Hospital.

Responsibilities

· Planning, examining and conducting primary health care activities.

· Diagnosing and treating patient’s ailment in the outpatients/clinics.

· Undertaking clinical work in the respective areas of deployment.

· Teaching students attached to the hospital.

· Supervising and counselling staff engaged on routine patients’ care.

· Giving support and health education to patients.

Qualification

· A Diploma in Clinical Medicine from a recognized institution.

· Must have a Higher Diploma in the respective area of specialization from a recognized institution.

· At least three (3) years relevant experience in a NHIF accredited health facility.

· Be in possession of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KSCE), mean grade C, with at least C in Biology, English or Kiswahili and a C- in any other two science subjects.

· Registration with Kenya Clinical Officers Association/ clinical council of Kenya.

· Must have a valid practicing licence.

· Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution.









Grants Management Officer

The Grants Management Officer I will be responsible to the Deputy Director, Affiliation & Institutional Development for identifying and developing strategies to optimize the grants administration process.

Responsibilities

· Managing and supporting the grants requirement and implementation for the organization.

· Directly involve in grant writing by coordinating with grant coordinators.

· Research for effective and authentic funding opportunities having a lawful registration and proven track record.

· Implementing grants according to the operational and financial needs of the hospital.

· Supervising the fund raising team to ensure proper coordination.

· Preparing financial or budget plans in liaison with finance department in accordance with project requirement.

· Monitoring resource mobilized projects and generating reports.

· Maintaining records of all funds received and providing monthly updates.

· Monitoring interventions and programs funded by donors to ensure compliance with donor guidelines.

· Assisting in evaluating the financial administration of donor programs.

· Overseeing the preparation and timely submission of grant applications and amendments.

Qualifications

· Degree in Business Administration from a recognized university. Possession of CPA (K) will be an added advantage.

· At least three (3) years experience in a related field.

· Demonstrate experience in writing grant proposals and reports to both Government and Private funding sources.

· Experience in interpreting requests for proposals reporting cycles and funding guidelines.

· Experience in coordinating grant development teams.

· Experience in developing and monitoring budgets.

· Proficiency in Computer applications from a recognized institution.

· Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.





Liaison Officer I





The Liaison Officer I will be responsible to the Resource Mobilization Manager for the co-ordination of resource mobilization activities in the Hospital.

Responsibilities

· Deputizing Resource Mobilization Manager.

· Participating in partnership establishment and collaborations on behalf of the Hospital.

· Marketing the hospital programmes and project including Kenyatta Prime Care

· Center especially building corporate clients for the hospital.

· Identifying funding opportunities for the hospital.

· Advising the unit on clinical/nursing aspects during establishment of structures or infrastructures within the hospital.

· Developing communication and marketing initiatives both internal and external.

· Performing any other responsibilities as determined and deemed necessary by Management.

Qualifications

· A Bachelors degree from a recognized university .

· Post graduate degree in either Communication, Marketing, Project Management.

· Possession of a Master of Business Administration (MBA) will be an added advantage

· At least three (3) years of experience in related field.

· Knowledge and competence in project/programme activities and funding processes.

· Have significant experience in working with corporate bodies and networking.

· Proficiency in computer application from a recognized institution.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

· Experience in Project development, monitoring and evaluation.

· Excellent report writing skills.

· Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity.





Marketing & Communication Officer





The Marketing & Communication Officer I will be responsible to the Resource Mobilization Manager for the development, execution and management of the marketing plan for the Hospital.

Responsibilities

· Participating in preparing resource mobilization campaign strategies.

· Nurturing and enriching all external perceptions of the Hospital and growth to gain public good will.

· Ensuring all the Hospital needs are communicated in a strategic manner.

· Profiling the prospect companies in consultation with the Resource Mobilization Manager.

· Preparing, planning and designing the resource mobilization publicity material to maximize brand promotion

· Managing and constantly updating the website with the projects progress status and emerging needs of the hospital

· Ensuring availability of souvenirs to be used to acknowledge and appreciate the partners

· Participating in the development of marketing and communication policy and relevant standard operating procedures

· Preparing and presenting quarterly reports to the Deputy Director, Affiliation and Institutional development

Qualifications

· A Bachelors degree in Marketing. MBA will be an added advantage.

· At least three (3) years experience in Marketing.

· Proven track record in delivering successful marketing campaigns.

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

· Proficiency in Computer applications from a recognized institution.

· Ability to work in a multi-ethnic environment with a sensitivity and respect for diversity.

· Ability to work independently and as part of a team.





Medical Social Worker II





The Medical Social Worker II will be responsible to the Senior Medical Social Worker for co-ordination of Medical Social work activities in the wards and clinics.

Responsibilities

· Provide psycho- social support to patients and their relatives.

· Counselling of Patients and relatives.

· Placement of abandoned patients through networking with other social support Agencies.

· Supervision and guidance of students on attachment.

· Plan and organize post hospitalisation care and support.

· Participate in home based care programs and rehabilitation of patients and relatives.

· Repatriation of stranded patients.

· Protecting patients and support staff by adhering to Infection Control Protocols.

· Supporting quality Assurance / OSHE initiatives in the Department

· Ensuring compliance with the set standard operating procedures

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Sociology, Social work, Psychology, Mental health, Counselling, Anthropology or equivalent qualification from a recognised institution.

· At least two (2) years work experience in an NHIF accredited health facility.

· Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution.

How to Apply



The Chief Executive Officer

Kenyatta National Hospital

P.O Box 20723-00202

NAIROBI

“Kenyatta National Hospital is an equal opportunity employer and qualified candidates

with disabilities are encouraged to apply”. Please visit our website

the Hospital application

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and must present the following

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and must present the following documents during the interview:- Those interested in applying for the declared vacancies and meet the job specifications are required to apply online and MUST submit a hard copy of the Hospital application form available in the website with copies of certificates and testimonials on or before 5pm on 17th October 2017 to the address below:

· A certificate of good conduct from the National Police Service

· EACC Clearance

· Credit Reference Bureau Clearance

· HELB Compliance