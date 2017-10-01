Massive Recruitment in Karatina University, Kenya (Many Vacancies)

Senior Accountant

Responsibilities

· organization and management of accounting units, directing,

· controlling and coordinating of both routine and non-routine accounting matters.

· Interpreting financial policies, budgetary control,

· management accounting and periodic financial returns, staff development and capacity building

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Masters Degree in finance or accounting field from a recognized institution

· CPA (K)

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience, three (3) of which must have been in a senior managerial position.

· Membership registration with ICPAK or any other relevant professional body

· Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology









Librarian Jobs

GRADE 11: KarU/HR/ LIB I/2017

Responsibilities

· Work at this level entails management of library and information resources, abstracting and indexing; stock editing; library promotion and use;

· Teaching and conducting research in library and information skills; supervision, staff development and capacity building.

· Provide electronic information

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

· Bachelors Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution;

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience.

· Good knowledge of Information Communication Technology.

· Membership registration to a relevant professional body.

· Masters Degree is an added advantage









Senior Administrative Assistant

GRADE 11: KarU/HR/ SAdmA/2017

Responsibilities

· Work at this level entails doing general administrative duties at Schools, Academic and Administrative Division of the University where an employee will be exposed to broad administrative duties, general staff matters and coordination of University functions.

· In addition, administration of students records, supervision of staff, assisting the Dean/ Director or Dean of Students in day to day running of students affairs, examination matters, secretariat to various committees, ascertain fees collection, admission of students, preparation of senate documents

· Participation in various functions of the university: graduation, shows, exhibitions and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade a Candidate must have:-

· Masters Degree in a relevant field

· Relevant Postgraduate or Professional qualification in management

· At least Three (3) years relevant experience with proven performance

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology.









Assistant Games Tutor

KarU/HR/ AGTII/2017

Responsibilities

· Work at this level entails

· coaching various sports activities,

· taking charge of all sports equipment and facilities,

· officiating various games and sports activities,

· responsible for students going for external fixtures,

· popularizing sports and games activities among students,

· conducting specialized training,

· designing and implementing income generating units and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

For direct appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

· Bachelors Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution

· At least eleven (11) years relevant work experience

· Physical and mental fitness

· Good knowledge of Information Communications Technology

· Masters Degree in the relevant field from a recognized institution is an added advantage









Clinical Jobs

KarU/ HR/COIII/2017

Responsibilities

· Work at this level entails management of clinical services at the University clinics,

· examining, diagnosing and treating patients at the University and referring them where appropriate to the specialists

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Clinical Medicine and Surgery from a recognized institution

· At least two (2) years relevant work experience

· Valid registration certificate with the relevant professional body

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology.





Assistant Internal Auditor

GRADE 9: KarU/HR/AIAII/2017

Responsibilities

· Work at this level entails checking the accuracy of revenue received and verifying banking of the same,

· examining petty cash payments to ascertain proper authorization,

· payroll vouching and verifying creditors,

· preparation of departmental budget,

· verification of purchases against budgets,

· physical verification of stocks,

· writing preliminary audit reports, audit checks,

· examining all books of accounts to ascertain

· that transactions have been made in accordance with the regulations and vouch their accuracy and propriety;,

· carrying out the audit of records of functional departments.

· undertake a set of audit assignments under the overall direction of an audit team leader

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· To be appointed to this grade, a candidate must have;

· Bachelor degree in finance or accounting field with CPA part III

· At least three (3) years relevant work experience.

· Knowledge of Information and Communication Technology

· Membership of professional body an added advantage









Administration Assistant

GRADE 9: KarU/HR/AdmAII/2017

Responsibilities

· General administrative duties under the guidance of a more experienced employee at Schools,

· Academic and Administrative Division of the University where an employee will be exposed to broad administrative duties.

· In addition, administration of students’ records, supervision of staff, assisting the dean/ Director or Dean of Students in day to day running of students affairs, examination

matters, secretariat to various committees, ascertain fees collection, admission of students,

· preparation of senate documents any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree or its equivalent from a recognized institution

· At least four (4) years relevant work experience

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

· Postgraduate or Professional qualification in a relevant field is an added advantage









Assistant Technician III

GRADE 8: KarU/HR/STECIII/2017

Responsibilities

· supervising Technologists,

· collection and preparation of teaching and research materials,

· preparation of tools, equipment and machines;

· obtaining and setting of equipment for practical and demonstrations;

· ensuring safe keeping and disposal of waste.

· In addition, will assist teaching staff and students incarrying out various laboratory/workshop and field activities and carrying out basic

· routine analysis in any relevant discipline in the laboratory/workshop,

· carrying out basic maintenance of laboratory/workshop equipment;

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Higher National Diploma in a relevant field or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

· At least six (6) years relevant laboratory/Workshop working experience.

· Knowledge in information communication technology

· First Aid and Occupational Health and Safety Training

· Bachelors Degree is an added advantage









Cateress University I

GRADE 8: KarU/HR/ SCATI/2017

Responsibilities

· Cateress services at this level will involve efficient and proper organization and management of catering services,

· control of stock and inventory and supervision of catering services in the kitchens and dining halls.

· The employee will also be responsible for the supervision and induction of catering staff working under him/her and any

· other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Bachelors Degree from a recognized institution in the relevant field

· Have three (3) years post qualification relevant work experience

· Certificate in First Aid

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology









Assistant Secretary Administration I

GRADE 7: KarU/HR/ASECI/2017

Responsibilities

· taking shorthand and transcribing;

· typing from drafts or recordings from dictating machines and operating other related machines;

· telephone communication; handling mails and writing simple routine correspondences; appointments, public relations,

· taking charge of documents and files, including confidential materials; reception duties, supervision and guidance of staff,

· handling inventory and petty cash, and any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Advanced Secretarial Certificate (Stage III)/Diploma in Secretarial from Kenya

· National Examination Council (KNEC) or its equivalent from a recognized examining body.

· Typewriting III (50/60 wpm)

· Shorthand III (100 wpm)

· Business English III

· Commerce II

· Office Practice II

· Secretarial Studies II

· Office Management III

· At least three (3) years work experience

· Good knowledge of Information Communication Technology.

· Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade of at least C- (Minus) or its equivalent.

· Higher National Diploma as an added advantage.









Technician II

GRADE 6: Karu/HR/TECII/2017

Responsibilities

· cleaning of glassware and apparatus for teaching and research;

· dusting of all equipment, machines and tools used for teaching and research;

· ensuring the storage of chemicals and materials in clean, well labeled shelves

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· For direct appointment to this grade a candidate must have:-

· A diploma or its equivalent in a relevant field from a recognized institution

· At least seven (7) years relevant work experience in a relevant field

· Knowledge of Information Communication Technology

· Higher National Diploma in relevant field is an added advantage









Security II

GRADE 6: KarU/HR/SAII/2017

Responsibilities

· General Security duties; Patrol; prevention and detection of

· crime; and crime offenders;

· Mastering dogs;

· Preserving the scenes of crime, initial

· investigation in area of supervision;

· Investigating crimes;

· supervision of attendants/checkers;

· Issue the attendants/checkers with instructions/ briefs during parade;

· Ensuring that handing and taking over duties is carried out and signed by both

· incoming and outgoing attendants/checkers; and Conveying information

· any other duties as may be assigned by a senior officer.

Qualifications

· Diploma in a security related field from a recognized institution

· Worked in disciplined/uniformed forces as a corporal for at least five (5) years.

· A clean record of discharge from the uniformed forces

· Physical and mental fitness

· Current Certificate of good conduct

· Computer literacy

· Has acquired skills and knowledge in fire fighting and rescue or fire prevention and protection

· First Aid training.

· Valid driving license is an added advantage

· Demonstrate outstanding administrative ability in controlling security attendants

· The successful candidates will be offered a competitive remuneration package in accordance with the existing Terms and Conditions of Service.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit two (2) copies of applications giving details of their educational and professional qualifications, age, detailed work experience, present, post and salary, applicant’s telephone number and

e-mail address.

Enclose certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names and addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence and area of specialization, accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and a copy of the most recent pay slip.

In addition, applicants should request their referees to write directly to the undersigned, in separate sealed envelopes. Interested applicants should send the applications to the address below, quoting the relevant reference number, so as to be received on or before Friday, 10th November, 2017.

The Vice Chancellor

Karatina University

P.O. Box 1957- 10101

KARATINA

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.