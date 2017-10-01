Massive Recruitment in Greenlight Planet, Kenya

Customer Service

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: PayGO Go-To-Market Leader

The Customer Service Manager will work closely with the Call Centre teams to ensure the performance KPIs are respected and to offer support in management and training to the Team Leader(s) and their agents at a regional scope.

Responsibilities

· Daily monitoring of the call centre performance against set KPIs and SLAs

· Creating and updating training for new recruits as well as existing agents

· Creating and managing the call centre reward and recognition program

· Closely monitoring the call centre and agents’ performance and implementing improvement action as and when necessary.

· Ensuring that all call centre tools and equipment are working well

· Regularly performing quality call audits

· Support and take ownership of the integration of the PBX data into our BI tool

Qualifications

· Has a Diploma, Degree or Certificate in Supply Chain Management; Business Administration; Sales and Marketing; or Customer Service Management

· Has 5 years relevant work experience in a similar role. Experience working with data analysis tools and different types of PBX is a requirement.

· Must work well under pressure, be able to juggle many tasks simultaneously, with an excellent sense of prioritization

· Has excellent interpersonal and team management skills.

· Has strong communication skills with fluency in both written and spoken English and Swahili. Fluency in an additional local dialect is appreciated

· Understands and can comfortably work with Microsoft Office Applications

· Thinks clearly and has good problem solving ability

· Demonstrates strong etiquette in communication over the phone with good listening skills.

· Should be flexible, willing to stretch and achieve over and above base expectations.

How to Apply

Support Manager - After Sales

Job Location: Nairobi

Reporting to: Operations Manager

The After Sales Support Manager will Improve customer service experience, create engaged customers and facilitate organic growth. He/ She will take ownership of customer issues and follow problems through to resolution.

The role holder will be required to set a clear mission and deploy it as well as develop service procedures, policies and standards for business partners and customers.

The ideal candidate will be apt in building strong relationships with strategic customers. You will be able to identify needs and requirements to promote our company’s solutions and achieve mutual satisfaction.

Responsibilities

· Develop and implement an after sales strategy to support the distribution channel and customers.

· Develop and implement product training modules for both internal and external customers.

· Develop and implement warranty management processes for customers and channels partners.

· Play a role in new product development by keeping abreast with and updating the product development teams on competitor activities and new opportunities.

· Mentor and coach internal and external team members.

· Provide technical assistance when required, to promote the use of products.

· Act as a technical consultant to the Sales and Marketing Team on quality/technical issues.

· Consistently monitor, respond to and maintain customer inquiries specific to products technical issues.

· Recognize system deficiencies and implement effective solutions.

· Appoints and maintains appropriate service partner organizations in export markets

· Ensure department proper staffing levels.

· Set service organization goals and expectations and provide performance feedback to external partners and employees ensuring compliance to standard and regulations

Qualifications

· Has a college/university degree and at least 4-6 years of effectively managing after sales support services.

· Has the ability to provide solutions based on customer needs.

· Has strong communication and interpersonal skills with aptitude in building relationships with professionals of all organizational levels

· Embodies excellent organizational skills

· Has experience managing an after sales support team (s) in a competitive environment in the electronics or telecommunication industries will be an added advantage.

· Is willing to spend 10-20% of his/her time on the road

How to Apply

Social Media Community Manager

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Creative Lead

We are looking for a Social Media Community Manager to energize our brand on social media and help maintain and grow our online community.

The Social Media Community Manager will be responsible for interaction with diverse audiences across different markets and in different contexts, ensuring that the brand is responsive and engaging.

The Social Media Community Manager will also keep the brand relevant and involved in the conversations that matter. He/She will be part of the Creative team and will work closely with Marketing and Sales.

Responsibilities

· Monitoring communications across all our social media platforms, responding helpfully to trade inquiries and customer feedback in collaboration with the Customer Care, Sales and Business Development teams, and managing interactions in a manner consistent with the brand’s personality and values.

· Generating consistent, high quality content for the brand across all social media platforms, in a planned manner and in concert with the Marketing and Communication teams.

· Growing the brand’s social media presence and impact through creative, proactive tactics and actions.

· Generating reports of social media activity and impact for specific campaigns and for the overall brand.

· Coordinating between global and local/regional social media activity, including guiding and monitoring the brand’s social media properties in local/regional markets, ensuring adherence to strategy.

Qualifications

· Ambitious. Excited at the prospect of building a global brand in the fast-growing world of renewable energy.

· Intelligent. Demonstrates social and emotional intelligence in dealing with diverse and possibly challenging people and situations on social media.

· Creative. Good at generating concepts that are not only interesting but also strategically sound.

· Experienced enough. 2-3 years of social media or community management for consumer brands, with proven results, at a reputable advertising/digital agency, or other marketing organization.

· Fit for the team: Strong communication and interpersonal skills. Able to collaborate with people from different cultures and backgrounds.

· Qualified. Relevant academic qualifications in Communications and Marketing required.

How to Apply





Data Analyst

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Data Scientist

Responsibilities

· Analyze and interpret large amounts of data to identify trends, gaps, and inconsistencies.

· Produce data for assigned clients and prepare information for client presentation.

· Create new processes for data extraction and suggest automation tools for day-to-day analyses.

· Provide support to data science team and clients by responding to ad-hoc data requests, answering questions, and providing basic technical support and analysis

· Turn data into insight and communicate your findings effectively

· Attend occasional late-night and early-morning meetings with colleagues around the world

Qualifications

· Bachelor of Science Degree in Math, science, or n MBA

· Proficiency in SQL

· Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

· Strong analytical, problem-solving, and time management skills

· Ability to learn quickly, initiate and drive projects to completion with minimal guidance.

· Ability to thrive in a dynamic and fast-paced environment.

· Experience using Looker, Tableau, or Periscope (an added advantage)

How to Apply





Brand Manager Marketing

Job Location: Nairobi, Kenya

Reporting to: Marketing Lead, Africa

Responsibilities

Brand Communication

· Develop and execute fully integrated brand communications campaigns to support the overall brand strategy.

· Promote the brand and enhancing its visibility in the market.

Activation

· Drive brand activation, events and sponsorships in key markets across East Africa.

· Leverage on multiple marketing strategies – ATL, BTL & TTL to support our B2B Partner Networks

Channel Marketing

· Develop marketing campaigns to deliver on business objectives for channel partners.

· Work collaboratively with diversified teams of partners to create & manage integrated marketing strategies i.e. Retail, MFI and Institutional Partners

Consumer Understanding

· Generate strong consumer insights that will drive communication

Agency and Supplier management

· Manage the media; activation agencies; and suppliers to deliver on the brand’s plans

· Create innovative local media solutions to derive cost efficiencies

Qualifications

· Has a Masters degree or Post Graduate qualification from a Premier institution

· Has 3-5 years of Marketing experience in a consumer-facing role, preferably FMCG across different countries in East Africa

· Is mission-driven, entrepreneurial and passionate about making a significant difference in the world

· Lives and works in Kenya

· Has experience managing advertising, media & BTL agencies

· Has practical experience in brand management and activation campaigns.

· Has successfully used different marketing channels to build a brand.

· Has the desire & drive to help take a break-out start-up to the next level

· Is fluent in English

· Enjoys the challenge of working independently and creatively with a fast-growing global enterprise

· Likes getting hands on and figuring out how to grow a high-potential business

· Has strong project management skills