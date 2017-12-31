Massive Recruitment in Britam, Nairobi, Kenya

Financial Advisor

Purpose

Selling Britam products across all lines of business to prospects and providing excellent customer service.

Responsibilities

· Doing presentations to prospective clients and selling to them suitable insurance products or other products according to their needs.

· Meeting sales targets as may be set by the company from time to time.

· Ensuring high persistency of payments through follow ups and reminders.

· Maintaining close relationships with clients and updating them on the status of their policies, new products and any other information they may require.

· Initiating and following through premium collection procedures such as collecting cheques and other payment authority documents.

· Dedicated customer service to clients at all times including assisting the client to effect changes on their policies.

· Promoting the company brand and making sales during activations and other company events.

· Attending branch and unit meetings as may be required by the branch manager or unit manager.

· Maintaining regular contact with clients and providing additional insurance policies or other products whenever needed.

· Developing and maintaining a wide network of friends, special interest groups and social clubs necessary for forming a base of marketing and referrals.

· Learning and using the company software available for financial advisors in generating quotations and customer service.

· Delivering of policy documents to clients in good time.

Qualifications

· KCSE Mean grade of C- and above or equivalent

· University degree/Diploma is an added advantage

· Candidate should have a minimum age of 23 years

· Demonstrate good written and oral communication skills

· Experience in sales is an added advantage

· Certificate of proficiency is an added advantage

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above job and you have the qualifications send your CV and a cover letter outlining why you are the best candidate for this job to facareers@britam.com . Indicate in the subject your preferred town or Britam branch

Closing Date:





Senior (Payments) Accountant

The role holder will manage the overall coordination and evaluation of the Accounts Payable function through supervising and coordinating activities of the team and managing stakeholder relations whilst efficiently ensuring adequate controls, accuracy and timeliness of all payments to vendors, investors and employees.

Responsibilities

· Manage Accounts Payable including the team in the function, Britam vendors, liaise with the rest of the teams in the organization and other stakeholders such as tax authorities, auditors, etc;

· Ensure vendor, utility, investors (holders of shares and bond), employees, any related tax payments, etc. are handled efficiently;

· Support the financial reporting process by managing accounting in accounts payable including the month-end closing of the AP sub-ledger and appropriately recording the intercompany balances resulting from vendor payments while ensuring accuracy and timeliness;

· Develop, implement and maintain systems, procedures and policies, including accounts payable functions to ensure continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness and the adherence to company guidelines;

· Provide accounting guidance and assistance to the AP team and internal teams that interact with AP;

· Act as a liaison between the company, government, external accountants and other stakeholders to provide necessary information as well as ensuring proper documentation is maintained for historical purposes.;

· Prepare and recommend the function’s operating and personnel budgets for approval and monitor spending for adherence to budget; and

· Deliver on performance requirements as defined in the departments’ strategy map, balanced scorecard and Personal Scorecard.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting or a business related field

· CPA(K) or other similarly recognized accounting profession qualification

· 4-5 years of accounting experience in a large complex organization with proven and demonstrable

· Knowledge of ERP AP system and/or experience of using Oracle Financials. Evidence of implementing new systems would be an advantage

· Strong computer and business solutions software skills

· Strong analytical and problem solving skills

· Analytical skills

· Proactive experience of change management

How to Apply

Closing Date:

Friday, October 20, 2017





Project Manager, CRM & Digital Channels

Responsibilities

· Undertake project initiation activities including preparing a project charter and business case for assigned projects;

· Translate the project mandate into a detailed concept document, defining benefits, analysing interested parties, and defining deliverables;

· Responsible for providing strategic project planning, including resource planning, preparing a comprehensive project schedule and project budgeting;

· Mobilise project team consisting of internal business users, IT experts, business partners and third party suppliers;

· Lead the project team in execution of project activities ensuring required quality standards are adhered to. Coach and mentor respective project team members to ensure delivery as and when required;

· Vendor management to ensure project is delivered on time, on scope and within budget;

· Project risk management including carrying out risk assessments and designing and implementing risk mitigation strategies;

· Develop and execute a communication and change management plan for the project;

· Develop and execute a stakeholder management plan to ensure project success;

· Update the project plan and other project governance artefacts as the project progresses, assess risk, resolves issues and reports/escalates accordingly to project stakeholders;

· Manage project CAPEX and OPEX budgets;

· Provide periodic project status reports to project stakeholders;

· Employ business analysis, system design and system testing methodologies to manage quality of project deliverables ensuring business requirements are fully met;

· Ensures appropriate handover of the project to the business & IT support teams including the documentation of lesson learned and a project close-out report;

· Ensures proper integration (by appropriate communication and documentation) of the deliverables into existing IT infrastructure and business processes; and

· Deliver on performance requirements as defined in the departments’ strategy map, balanced scorecard and Personal Scorecard.

Qualifications

· University degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or equivalent

· Project Management Expertise: Certification in AGILE, PRINCE2 or PMP would be an added advantage

· Minimum of 4- 6 years’ experience in a similar role

· Experience in managing an Oracle CRM implementation in a financial services organisation

· Business analysis and process design experience

· Ability to customise project management processes, tools, and templates as required for the project

· Expert on Microsoft Project Management Tools.

· Excellent analytical and organisation skills, including the proven ability to adapt to a dynamic project environment and manage multiple concurrent projects.

Marketing

Job purpose

The role holder will be responsible for developing and implementing the business units marketing strategy and marketing plans. The role will report to the Group marketing Manager and the business unit CEO.

Responsibilities

· Develop, implement and update Marketing Strategy for the Business Unit in line with the corporate marketing strategy.

· Develop, implement and review annually the Business Unit Marketing plan.

· Lead market research efforts to identify the gaps and viability of current and/ or existing products and services.

· Design and implement tactical marketing campaigns on all platforms at the Business Unit.

· Develop and manage the Business Marketing budget.

· Lead in the creation and production of all marketing collateral such as brochures, profiles, reports, merchandise and advertising in line BU marketing plan.

· Overall responsibility for brand management and corporate identity.

· Monitor and evaluate on effectiveness of marketing campaigns and communications.

· Develop creative, media and PR briefs.

· Maintain effective internal communications to ensure that all relevant company functions are kept informed of marketing objectives.

· Identify potential and support strategic partner relationships for Business Unit marketing

· Monitor trends and opportunities in existing and potential markets and categories and make recommendations

· Ensure content being uploaded and published on all platforms meets the brand consistency guidelines

· Manage and coordinate all events at the Business Unit level

· Coordinate new product development and manage the product life cycle in the Business Unit

· Act as the Marketing champion at the BU level to oversee signage and branding in all our branches

· Monitor competitor activity on Digital, print, electronic platforms and advise business.

· Oversee signage and branding of all branches.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing or a related field.

· 4- 6 years working experience in a marketing related field.

· Experience in marketing or corporate affairs industry will be an added advantage

· Professional qualification–CIM, MSK etc.

Technical and functional competencies

· Excellent customer service skills

· Ability to drive change

· Project Management

· Stakeholder Management skills

· Report writing ability.

How to Apply

Senior E-Channels & SOA Support Analyst

Responsibilities

· Work with the application support team for web services and Enterprise Services Bus (“ESB”) solutions;

· Support Oracle SOA, SOA composite services, Oracle Service Bus and custom Java applications;

· Monitor the current e-channels applications that includes Self-care, APPs & USSD Channels;

· Managing and ensuring availability of all the Groups e-channel applications;

· Deploy, configure and validate SOA composite applications;

· Assist to develop business requirements, implement effective strategy and initiatives to enhance channel features and customer experience;

· Generate and provide reports related to e-channels applications;

· Configuration, clustering, load balancing and tuning of middleware and e-channel platforms;

· Configuration of LDAP and SSO for Fusion middleware and related products Administering, monitoring and securing SOA Composite Applications and Instances

· Programmatically manage SOA Composite Applications;

· Diagnose problems with SOA Composite Applications;

· Manage interfaces between the applications, other IT Operation teams, IT Dev group, and other corporate teams

· Install and maintain DEV, SIT, and Production Java applications, J2EE application servers, and assure optimum performance of the applications;

· Diagnose performance/connectivity problems and errors. Provide 3rd tier support for production systems;

· Ensures that all SLAs are met;

· Document all the applications;

· Manage and configure Oracle Weblogic; and

· Deliver on performance requirements as defined in the departments’ strategy map, balanced scorecard and Personal Scorecard.

Qualifications

· Degree in Computer Science or technical-related field

· 4+ years’ of IT experience including Java, J2EE, XML, JavaScript and DHTML

· 3+ years’ Oracle experience: Oracle BPEL 11g, Oracle Service Bus 11g, Oracle ESB 11g, J2EE including Weblogic, Web Services, Oracle SOA Suite 11g, , Oracle Database 11i, SOA process performance tuning

· 2+ years’ of IT experience in implementation of middleware applications.

· Background in business process analysis, system requirements, as well as data modeling and detailed functional design.

· Certification in Oracle SOA and Oracle BPM

· 2+ years’ experience with web servers and application servers e.g. Apache, IIS, Apache Tomcat, JBoss, WebSphere, and WebLogic.

· Familiarity of Oracle Business Intelligence (OBIEE), EBS Analytics, WebCenter Portal, Single Sign On (Oracle Identity Governance Suite and/or Oracle Access Management Suite Plus), and building dashboards in relation to SOA activity is a plus.

· Certification in Fusion, IBM WebSphere or TIBCO Middleware

· Highly skilful in installation and administration of clustered H/A middleware environments

· Knowledge in other areas of Oracle Fusion Middleware, like Oracle SOA Application Gateway, Oracle Data Integrator (ODI)

· UNIX user skills, preferably AIX.

· Experience with e-Channels applications will be an added advantage.

· Working experience of preferable Fusion Middleware

· Understanding of Java EE technologies, particularly JAX WS, JAX RS