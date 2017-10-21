Massive Recruitment by a NGO in Kenya – Jhpiego

Jhpiego is a nonprofit NGO that prevents the needless deaths of women and families in limited resources settings.





To accomplish this, Jhpiego implements innovative evidence-based solutions for intractable problems in health to overcome barriers to high-quality care services for the world’s most vulnerable populations.



Jhpiego is the lead implementing partner for Afya Halisi, a USAID’s five year project which aims to deliver quality, integrated services in the areas of family planning (FP) / reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH), nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) in the focus counties of Kitui, Migori, Kakamega and Kisumu.





We are seeking to recruit an experienced individual who has excellent organizational and technical skills, is a team player, dedicated, hardworking, innovative, highly motivated and able to work in a high-pressure environment requiring multi-tasking abilities.



Senior MEL Officer



Reporting to the MEL Specialist, the Senior MEL Officer will liaise with the county health records officers in strengthening data use. They will ensure the use of data informs decision making in the program by liaising with the program officers.



Responsibilities

· Provide support in routine planning and monitoring the implementation of Afya Halisi monitoring, evaluation and learning activities in the annual work plan at project, county, sub-county and community

· Support the implementation and use of FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH reporting tools, MEL standard operating procedures (SOPs), guidelines and job aids at county, sub-county, health facility and community levels

· Strengthen capacity of project staff and health care workers at health facility and community levels on reporting requirements, indicator definitions and use of reporting tools

· Provide continuous technical and mentorship support to project staff and health care workers on data management processes, data analysis skills and interpretation of indicators to meet Afya Halisi and MOH program requirements

· Provide timely feedback and support in generating, compiling and reviewing of FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH monthly and quarterly progress reports for decision making

· Provide support in processing, review, collation and entry of data into USG’s Population, Health and Environment System on a quarterly, semi-annual and annual basis

· Support in carrying out routine analysis of FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH data and share results, performance and areas of improvement during project, county and sub-county review meetings

· Strengthen use of data for decision making by supporting MOH to conduct FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH data review meetings at various levels, including county, sub-county, health facility and community levels

· Represent Afya Halisi project in county/sub-county stakeholder, technical working group meetings and other relevant fora

Required Qualifications

· A first degree in Statistics, Health Records, Public Health, Social Sciences, or its equivalent

· Professional training in M&E/DHIS and at least four years of relevant work experience

· Working experience with MOH systems and personnel and in USAID-funded projects is an added advantage

· Must have hands on experience in statistical analysis packages - STATA; SPSS, Epi info.

· Excellent quantitative and qualitative methodologies

· Ability to conceptualize and understand project needs

· Familiarity with national and global health indicators

· Demonstrated experience in developing M-health Solutions

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office







Supply Chain Manager



Job ID: 2017-3013



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party, the Supply Chain Manager will be responsible for ensuring capacity building in commodities management, pharmacovigilance, rational use, availability of data capture and reporting tools for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Reproductive Health, Family Planning commodities in conjunction with the county, sub-county and facility teams.



Responsibilities

· Provide technical leadership and support in strengthening commodity security and building supply chain management systems at county, sub-county and facility level in line with established Government of Kenya systems

· Provide technical assistance to support an efficient supply chain management and logistics related interventions such as commodity security, quantification, procurement, warehousing, storage, distribution, transportation, LMIS, SOPs etc.

· Monitor the supply chain to ensure availability of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Reproductive Health, Family Planning commodities in all AFYA HALISI implementation sites

· Monitor product use-support implementation of consumption data capture and reporting systems, capacity building of health providers in the national pharmacovigilance system

· Provide technical assistance in the implementation of program evaluation as well as appropriate implementation science approaches

· Capacity Building of service providers through planning, organizing and conducting sensitizations and skills transfer in commodities management for various technical areas under Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Reproductive Health, Family Planning commodities for relevant audiences as per defined county priorities and in line with existing national level training curricular

· Participate in supportive supervision and mentorship for AFYA HALISI supported sites in partnership with the county and sub-county teams

· Build forecasting and quantification skills of key focal persons at sub-county and facility level for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Reproductive Health, Family Planning commodities

· Ensure availability of commodities data capture and reporting tools in consultation with county and sub-county teams

· Support data for decision making forums for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Reproductive Health, Family Planning commodities

· Work in liaison with the with the project team to undertake documentation, analysis, synthesis and reporting of project outputs and results, and ensures incorporation of best practices and lessons learned into AFYA HALISI project activities

Required Qualifications

· Advanced degree in Pharmacy or any other relevant health-related field with specialized training and/or experience relating to commodities management

· 5 years’ hands on experience in commodity management and health care logistics systems implementation

· Knowledge of Kenya’s supply chain set up, arrangement and functioning

· Hands on experience in commodities management and specifically in Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, Reproductive Health, Family Planning commodities

· Relevant experience in public health and treatment programs at national or county level

· Ability to travel domestically as required supporting the progress of program activities

· Excellent verbal, written communications and presentation skills

· Experience working in donor funded programs such as USAID and PEPFAR, MOH systems and personnel, and private sector foundations will be an added advantage

· Interpersonal skills, ability to collaborate with county and sub-county health management

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office







Data Manager

Job ID: 2017-3012



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the MEL Specialist, the Data Manager will provide leadership in routine data management operations including supporting timely data collection and entry, data quality at all data points, processing, cleaning, analysis and managing the project databases.





This includes providing support to research data collection and analysis efforts by the project including special initiatives, outlined surveys, studies and evaluations, participate in preparing for and playing a key role in data review meetings; reporting in USG’s Population Health and Environment System (PHES) and Trainet, writing donor reports and participating in dissemination forums.



Responsibilities

· Ensure timely collection, processing, entry, processing, review and collation of project data for relevant indicators – from DHIS2 and other sources (health facilities and the community)

· Perform data cleaning and verify the authenticity and accuracy of the data before reporting to the donor

· Work closely with M&E and IT teams to develop and/or review project data management systems including data security, analysis plan, dissemination aids and templates

· Provide technical assistance to build the capacity of M&E staff in database design, development and implementation; data management, analysis, and reporting

· Develop and implement a capacity-building plan for project and relevant MOH staff in data management including analysis, use and dissemination

· Develop and implement a mentorship programme for health care workers and other data handlers on use of MOH and other reporting tools

· Contribute to development of in-depth analysis of Afya Halisi project data for publications, advocacy, proposal writing and presentation to various audiences as need arises

· Under the guidance of technical team leads, conduct in-depth and robust data analysis and presentation using appropriate software

· Participate in project led special initiatives, surveys and studies and providing technical assistance in data management and report writing

· Assist in writing of quarterly and annual project reports, and processing, review and submission of project data through PHES and Trainet systems

· Assist in writing/editing guidelines/SOPs for data entry, management and analysis

· Provide technical guidance in strategies for improving the quality of data from health facilities and the community, and overall data dissemination and utilization at project level

· Assist in carrying out data quality assessments to review quality of data at project level, DHIS2 and source documents at facility and community levels

· Participate in data review meetings at various levels, including project level

· In liaison with USG strategic information mechanisms, lead in project data analytics and visualization efforts to enhance data use at project, sub-county, county and national levels

Required Qualifications

· Advanced degree in public health, biostatistics, epidemiology, information systems or related field

· 5+ years' relevant experience with international development programs in FP/RMNCHAH, nutrition and WASH

· Experience and skills in DHIS2 framework/instance and national HMIS system, including knowledge of MOH data collection tools for FP/RMNCHAH, nutrition and WASH is mandatory

· Excellent understanding of database design and development, database programming (in Access, SQL)

· Excellent knowledge of SPSS and EPI Info and/or other statistical analysis package (SAS, STATA, R)

· Experience and skills in application of Geographic Information Systems

· Experience and skills in use of PHES for FP/RMNCHAH, nutrition and WASH reporting

· Knowledge of data visualization and business information software such as Tableau and Power BI will be an added advantage

· Knowledge of and interpretation of key indicators in FP/RMNCHAH, nutrition and WASH is essential

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office

· Excellent data management and analysis skills

· Good writing and verbal communication skills









Community Service Delivery Officer



Job ID: 2017-3011



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Sr. Service Delivery Officer, the Community Service Delivery Officer will provide RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH technical guidance to the project. S/he will work closely with the County MOH and other project teams to improve the quality of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services at community level and strengthen community facility linkages.



Responsibilities

· Work with the county and sub county HMTs to institute quality of care mechanisms

· Work with the CHMT and SCHMT to disseminate and support the use of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH guidelines, protocols, job aids, reporting tools etc.

· Coordinate and facilitate CMEs in the supported health care facilities

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in infection prevention and control, commodity logistics management, data quality assessments, and other packages for quality RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH service

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the program implementation

Required Qualifications

· RN with BSN or Midwifery degree

· 5+ years’ experience implementing community RMNCAH programs

· Experience implementing community strategy and KQMH

· Up-to-date knowledge on MNH, including EmONC, essential newborn care, IMCI, ANC, family planning, immunization, supportive supervision and quality improvement systems

· Experience capacity building community health Assistants, Community health volunteers

· Experience strengthening community based health information system (CBHIS)

· Knowledge of the local county context strongly preferred

· Competent in development and implementation of work plans, monitoring and evaluation activities and reports

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office

· Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili









Service Delivery Officer



Job ID: 2017-3010



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Sr. Service Delivery Officer, the Service Delivery Officer will provide RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH technical guidance to the project. This includes working closely with the County MOH and other project teams to improve the quality of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services in health facilities and at community level.



Responsibilities

· Work with County MOH to facilitate the readiness of health care facilities to provide quality RMNCH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services

· Provide technical expertise, coordination and supervision of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH activities and to ensure maximum integration of project activities across and within technical areas

· Roll-out the clinical mentorship program to improve the quality of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services at facility level

· Work with the county clinical mentorship team to provide on-site coaching and supervision of health care workers in RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH

· Work with the county and sub county HMTs to institute quality of care mechanisms

· Work with the CHMT and SCHMT to disseminate and support the use of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH guidelines, protocols, job aids, reporting tools etc.

· Coordinate and facilitate CMEs in the supported health care facilities

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in infection prevention and control, commodity logistics management, data quality assessments, and other packages for quality RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH service

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the program implementation

Required Qualifications

· RN with BSN or Midwifery degree

· 5+ years’ experience supporting MNH programs and experience in working with MOH

· Up-to-date knowledge on MNH, including EmONC, essential newborn care, IMCI, ANC, family planning, MIP, immunization, supportive supervision and quality improvement systems.

· Knowledge of the local county context strongly preferred.

· Competent in development and implementation of work plans, monitoring and evaluation activities and reports

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office

· Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili







Sr. Service Delivery Officer - Quality Assurance



Job ID: 2017-3009



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Service Delivery Advisor, the Sr. Service Delivery Officer will provide overall technical guidance to strengthen quality of care of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH in accordance with Kenya Quality Model for Health (KQMH) at facility, sub-county and county levels.



Responsibilities

· Engage with MOH at National, County and Sub-county level Health Management Teams to support quality improvement work in line with the Kenya Quality Model for Health at facility and community level

· Support existing or help establish functional QI infrastructure at all levels

· Develop and update materials for QI trainings, continuous education, learning sessions and coaching visits

· Capacity building/ training of county, sub-county and facility level health management teams to be quality improvement coaches

· Mentoring Quality and Work Improvement Teams and QI coaches at health facilities

· Work with County MOH to facilitate the readiness of health care facilities to provide quality RMNCH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH services at facility and community levels

· Provide technical expertise, coordination and supervision of RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH activities and to ensure maximum integration of project activities across and within technical areas

· Plan, organize and facilitate trainings in infection prevention and control, commodity logistics management, data quality assessments, and other packages for quality RMNCAH/FP, Nutrition, and WASH service

· Supervision and team management of Service Delivery Officers

· Work as a team member for implementation of project activities, including work planning, budgeting and accounting of finances, M&E and periodic reporting

· Document achievements, lessons learnt, and best practices throughout the program implementation

Required Qualifications

· Degree in Medicine / Clinical Medicine / Nursing. A Masters degree in Public Health will be an added advantage

· 5+ years’ experience implementing RMNCAH programs. Those with prior clinical practice and quality improvement process experience will be preferred

· Up-to-date knowledge on RMNH, including EmONC, essential newborn care, IMCI, ANC, family planning, MIP, immunization, supportive supervision and quality improvement systems

· Competent in development and implementation of work plans, monitoring and evaluation activities and reports

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office

· Proficiency in both written and spoken English and Kiswahili









Gender Advisor



Job ID: 2017-3008



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party, the Gender Advisor will be responsible for integrating gender into policy, culture, service delivery and in other elements of programming.





This includes implementing activities related to the influence of gender norms and sociocultural practices on FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH programming, including in the areas of prevention and management of SGBV.





Advisor will also liaise with other staff and county teams at the health facility and community levels to identify and implement activities to address the gaps and obstacles related to optimum uptake of FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH and mainstream gender into programming.



Responsibilities

· Provide oversight to implementation and coordination of interventions for gender mainstreaming within project interventions

· Provide leadership to develop tools for organizational gender audit and gender analysis at the county level

· Provide leadership during gender analysis and the development and implementation of gender action plan being guided by specific sociocultural contexts

· Provide leadership in the design of gender and SGBV community sensitization activities through adaptation of existing BCC materials to transform norms

· Provide leadership during development and systematic implementation of monitoring and reporting framework for interventions for the gender mainstreaming and prevention and management of SGBV

· Build the capacity of HCWs on gender mainstreaming and integration targeting staff and partners as well as on SGBV prevention and management using a multi-sectoral approach

· Provide leadership on program learning for gender related interventions, including the development of scientifically and ethically sound research proposals and study tools, data management, advocacy plans and dissemination of research findings through multiple channels including abstracts for conferences and manuscripts for publication in peer reviewed scientific journals

· Provide technical support to staff, sub-grantees and other stakeholders including government agencies to assess and analyze the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of existing efforts in integrating gender within their policies around FP/RMNCAH, nutrition and WASH

· Contribute to the development and/or adaptation of national and international policies on SGBV to the local context

· Provide leadership during development of project proposals, concept notes and publications on gender mainstreaming and SGBV interventions

· Lead the preparation of annual work plans and project reports on the gender element of the project as per donor regulations

· Participate in presentation of reports to the donor on project implementation related to gender norms

· Document and share with the donor and other stakeholders lessons learned during implementation of gender interventions

· Develop technical and scientific capacity of staff within the project and MOH

· Provide guidance, mentorship and supervision of line staff

· Actively participate the resource mobilization as required

Required Qualifications

· Experience working within the devolved health system in Kenya

· Advanced degree in degree in social science, social work, public health

· 7+ years’ first-hand experience in gender mainstreaming and/or SGBV programming

· Knowledge of current global and regional public health debates on gender interventions

· Proven experience and skills in research and advocacy and writing high quality donor reports

· Proven experience working with local/national governments and capacity building of systems, partners and staff

· Ability to extensively travel for project monitoring and provide on-site technical support to field teams

· Highly developed interpersonal and communication skills including influencing, negotiation and coaching

· Highly developed cultural awareness and ability to work well in an multicultural and matrix management environment with people from diverse backgrounds

· Strong results orientation, with the ability to challenge existing mindsets

· Experience of solving complex issues through analysis, definition of a clear way forward and ensuring buy in

· Ability to present complex information in a succinct and compelling manner

· Excellent verbal, written interpersonal and presentation skills in English

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite









Adolescent and Youth Health Advisor



Job ID: 2017-3007



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Deputy Chief of party, the Adolescent and Youth Health Advisor will provide technical leadership and project oversight to address female and male adolescents and youth needs in RH/FP, MNH and nutrition in the 4 counties of Kakamega, Kisumu, Kitui and Migori.





in Migori County, AYH Advisor will provide technical support and leadership to adolescent health service delivery in the 4 counties and from time to time as may become necessary, provide technical support to MOH at the national level.





This includes S/he preparing annual work plans, quality implementation of interventions and effective coordination of the program with collaborating partners.





In collaboration with project team and partners, the position will support the design and implementation of evidence based high impact interventions for adolescents and youth.



Responsibilities

· Provide technical oversight, strategic direction and definition of appropriate adolescent and youth-centered project activities

· Provide mentoring and capacity building at the individual and organizational level in specific areas of expertise including but not limited to:

1. Strengthening community mobilization in adolescent and youth health programming, including FP

2. Increasing the use of appropriate IT and social media to meet the health and FP needs of adolescents and youth

· Ensure that FP training addresses adolescent and youth-centered evidence based services

· Provide technical assistance for conducting site assessments and strengthening referral systems, in-service training and supportive supervision

· Coordinate advocacy, demand generation, and policy support, across project sites as required

· Lead the formulation of innovative approaches for scale up of targeted adolescent/youth services

· Actively participate in relevant technical advisory/working groups and professional forums representing Jhpiego

· Work with health care workers, county governments, community members and project team members to identify community-based service delivery issues that impede access to care and uptake of services

· Identify and implement appropriate facility and community based strategies to address adolescent/youth service delivery gaps

· Identify training needs for HCWs and community health volunteers and assist in the design and implementation of measures to address those needs

· Work closely with the team members on setting project priorities and directions, and responding to requests for support from county counterparts

· Work with MEL staff to design, implement a plan to track data/results related to adolescent and youth services to inform adjustments in project implementation

· Collaborate with all local stakeholders and implementing partners to ensure that all activities conform to the requirements and regulations

· Document successes, lessons learned and challenges in implementation as well as reports of project activities and results to the project and donor, including routine quarterly and annual reports and other reporting requirements as requested

· Document and maintain an inventory of successful tools and approaches for adolescent and youth-sensitive services

· Author/co-author abstracts, presentations, and articles for journals and conferences

· Maintain excellent relationships with USAID and in-country stakeholders and develop rapid responses to their requests

· Provide technical leadership to the development the project strategic plan, work plan, and project monitoring for timely implementation and compliance to the requirements and regulations of the award

Required Qualifications

· Demonstrated in-depth understanding of Kenya’s healthcare system

· Advanced degree in in adolescent health, medicine, nursing/midwifery, social science, social work, social communication, public health or related field

· 7+ years’ experience implementing and/or providing technical assistance in adolescent/youth services programming

· Demonstrated and relevant international, regional or national experience, expertise and knowledge, including research, activity implementation, management, strong technical skills, capacity building and institutional development

· Demonstrated experience training HCWs and CHVs on adolescent/youth services and programming

· Proven expertise in effective adolescent/youth health programming; knowledge of adolescent/youth physical and psychosocial development and knowledge of gender behaviors related to adolescent health and FP

· Demonstrated experience providing capacity building assistance at individual and organizational levels

· Skilled in at least two or more of the following technical areas:

1. strengthening service delivery projects

2. performance and quality improvement

3. monitoring and evaluation

4. and specifically, achieving increased community mobilization and stakeholder support for adolescent/youth health services

· Demonstrated experience with a mix of practical technical skills in adolescent/youth necessary for strengthening adolescent/youth service delivery at the facility and community levels

· Experience with achieving adolescent and youth behavior change results through use of IT and social media

· Familiarity with USAID’s administrative, management and reporting procedures and systems

· Proven track record managing a project team composed of several technical experts and fostering team work

· Excellent diplomacy skills and a proven ability to establish and maintain interpersonal and professional relationships with USAID, county counterparts and representatives from other key stakeholders such as NGOs, CSOs, and the private sector

· Demonstrated management, coordination, teamwork, and planning skills, with proven ability to function effectively with multiple counterparts in the public, NGO and private for-profit sectors

· Expertise in research to practice—identifying and adapting best practices to specific project contexts

· Excellent verbal, written interpersonal and presentation skills in English

· Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite

· Ability to travel nationally to project sites









Technical Advisor – FP / RMNH



Job ID: 2017-3006



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party, the Technical Advisor will provide technical oversight in service delivery with emphasis on integrated reproductive, maternal, newborn, and adolescent health (RMNH)/Nutrition services, supervision and quality improvement systems, & training and orientation systems.



This includes development, implementation and monitoring of the FP/RMNH components of the project’s work plan.



Responsibilities





· Provide overall technical guidance and leadership for implementation of activities within the FP/RMNH technical area

· Contribute to the capacity building of the project staff and MOH competences in FP/RMNH knowledge and skills

· Work with Division of Family Health to develop and review policies, tools and strategies to improve access to FP/MNH interventions

· Review and analyze data for performance monitoring of the FP/MNH program and utilize the data to take corrective actions

· Provide leadership in writing of abstracts for conferences and manuscripts for publication

· Provide guidance and support to county staff to coordinate and link initiatives of other partners in supporting health facilities in service delivery

· Represent the project in national and county technical committees including TWGs, ICCs and stakeholders meetings in relation to MNCH programming

· In collaboration with staff, prepare and track the progress of program and activity budgets

· Contribute in the preparation quarterly and annual technical reports to the project and its funding agencies

Required Qualifications





· Advanced degree in medicine, nursing/midwifery, public health or related field

· 7+ years’ relevant professional experience

· Strong clinical experience in application of FP/MNH knowledge and skills

· Ability to manage projects, set priorities, and plans for the successful implementation of programs

· Strong background in management in decentralized/devolved health system in Kenya

· Experience working with donor funding agencies and/or private sector foundations

· Excellent verbal, written communication and presentation skills

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office









Service Delivery Advisor



Job ID: 2017-3005



Category: International Positions



Reporting to the Deputy Chief of Party, the Service Delivery Advisor will be responsible for increasing the utilization of quality RMNCAH/Nutrition services by strengthening health delivery systems and improving the quality of integrated health services in the 4 counties of Kakamega, Kisumu, Kitui and Migori.



With a duty station in Migori County, Advisor also provides technical support to the other three counties and from time to time as may become necessary to MOH at the national level.



This includes preparing annual work plans, quality implementation of interventions and effective coordination of the program with collaborating partners.



Advisor should be knowledgeable on the organization of devolved health services, the functional and organizational structure of county governments in Kenya to allow for a seamless link between service delivery and county capacity for health systems development.



Responsibilities





· Provide technical leadership/backstop, coordination and supervision of all RMNCAH activities in 4 focus counties, and to ensure maximum integration of project activities across and within technical areas and counties

· Provide technical and programmatic leadership in development and implementation of annual work plans

· Promote coordination and support for the implementation of all key project activities, with emphasis in ensuring high-quality program implementation at the facility and community levels

· Oversee monitoring visits to project sites, analyze and provide feedback to the Deputy Chief of Party, stakeholders and project partners

· Liaise with county governments on health issues, coordinate, and liaise with other key external stakeholders

· Establish and maintain effective project reporting, evaluation and communication systems

· Submit timely and accurate program reports that meet donor requirements

· Provide all necessary support to ensure the successful implementation of Project activities, including technical oversight, work planning, budgeting, reconciliation of finances, and reporting

Required Qualifications





· Advanced degree in medicine, nursing/midwifery, public health or related field

· 7+ years of first-hand experience in implementing RMNCAH/Nutrition projects

· Strong background in management of decentralized/devolved health system in Kenya

· Must have demonstrated significant knowledge and skills in one or more of the following areas: RH/FP, MNH, child and adolescent health

· Demonstrated ability to work effectively with government representatives, for-profit and not-for-profit private sector entities, local community organizations, donors and other stakeholders, particularly at the sub-national level

· In-depth knowledge of USAID projects, regulations, compliance and reporting. Previous experience with donor-funded projects preferred

· Excellent verbal, written communications and presentation skills with professional level oral and written English

· Computer literacy, particularly in the use of MS Office suite

· Ability to travel to the other project sites as may become necessary