Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - TSC (27 Vacancies)

Principals of National and Extra County Schools

Responsibilities

·         Be a lead educator and administrator in the institution.
·         Manage and implement institutional curriculum.
·         Administer teaching functions in the institution including the evaluation of curriculum delivery.
·         Be responsible for implementation of education policy and professional practice and maintenance of the teaching standards at the institutional level.
·         Procure goods and services within the public procurement guidelines for institutional use.
·         Be the custodian of records of the institution.
·         Be Secretary to the Board of Management (BoM) and ensure execution of the decisions of the Board.
·         Ensure diligent utilization of institutional resources.
·         Be responsible for the resource mobilization,  project planning, administration and management of human resource.
·         Ensure maintenance of high standards of discipline by both staff and students.
·         Ensure compliance to the statutory requirements and other relevant laws related to employment.
·         Be responsible for the establishment and  maintenance of a safe and conducive environment for learners.
·         Be conversant with relevant provisions in the  Constitution and other laws and regulations that relate to Education and Teacher Professionalism.

Qualifications

·         Be a Kenyan Citizen.
·         Be a qualified Graduate Teacher/Technical
·         Teacher/Lecturer employed by the Teachers Service Commission.
·         Must have demonstrated competence and ability as a classroom teacher.
·         Must be at Job Group ‘P’ and above and has served continuously as an institution administrator for a period not less than 10 years.
·         Be a holder of a Masters Degree in a relevant  area from a university recognized in Kenya.
·         Be Computer Literate.
·         A Course in Management or Leadership will be an added advantage.
Shortlisted Candidates shall be required to present the following documents during interviews:
1.      Certificate of Good Conduct.
2.     Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board.
3.     Clearance Application from EACC.
4.     Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference
5.     Bureau.
6.     KRA Tax Compliance Certificate
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to apply here
Principal Teachers Training Colleges

Responsibilities

Qualifications

