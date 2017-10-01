Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - TSC (27 Vacancies)

Principals of National and Extra County Schools

Responsibilities

· Be a lead educator and administrator in the institution.

· Manage and implement institutional curriculum.

· Administer teaching functions in the institution including the evaluation of curriculum delivery.

· Be responsible for implementation of education policy and professional practice and maintenance of the teaching standards at the institutional level.

· Procure goods and services within the public procurement guidelines for institutional use.

· Be the custodian of records of the institution.

· Be Secretary to the Board of Management (BoM) and ensure execution of the decisions of the Board.

· Ensure diligent utilization of institutional resources.

· Be responsible for the resource mobilization, project planning, administration and management of human resource.

· Ensure maintenance of high standards of discipline by both staff and students.

· Ensure compliance to the statutory requirements and other relevant laws related to employment.

· Be responsible for the establishment and maintenance of a safe and conducive environment for learners.

· Be conversant with relevant provisions in the Constitution and other laws and regulations that relate to Education and Teacher Professionalism.

Qualifications

· Be a Kenyan Citizen.

· Be a qualified Graduate Teacher/Technical

· Teacher/Lecturer employed by the Teachers Service Commission.

· Must have demonstrated competence and ability as a classroom teacher.

· Must be at Job Group ‘P’ and above and has served continuously as an institution administrator for a period not less than 10 years.

· Be a holder of a Masters Degree in a relevant area from a university recognized in Kenya.

· Be Computer Literate.

· A Course in Management or Leadership will be an added advantage.

Shortlisted Candidates shall be required to present the following documents during interviews:

1. Certificate of Good Conduct.

2. Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board.

3. Clearance Application from EACC.

4. Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference

5. Bureau.

6. KRA Tax Compliance Certificate

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to apply here

Principal Teachers Training Colleges

How to Apply