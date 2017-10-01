Massive Recruitment by the Government of Kenya - TSC (27 Vacancies)Jobs and Careers 10:05
Responsibilities
· Be a lead educator and administrator in the institution.
· Manage and implement institutional curriculum.
· Administer teaching functions in the institution including the evaluation of curriculum delivery.
· Be responsible for implementation of education policy and professional practice and maintenance of the teaching standards at the institutional level.
· Procure goods and services within the public procurement guidelines for institutional use.
· Be the custodian of records of the institution.
· Be Secretary to the Board of Management (BoM) and ensure execution of the decisions of the Board.
· Ensure diligent utilization of institutional resources.
· Be responsible for the resource mobilization, project planning, administration and management of human resource.
· Ensure maintenance of high standards of discipline by both staff and students.
· Ensure compliance to the statutory requirements and other relevant laws related to employment.
· Be responsible for the establishment and maintenance of a safe and conducive environment for learners.
· Be conversant with relevant provisions in the Constitution and other laws and regulations that relate to Education and Teacher Professionalism.
Qualifications
· Be a Kenyan Citizen.
· Be a qualified Graduate Teacher/Technical
· Teacher/Lecturer employed by the Teachers Service Commission.
· Must have demonstrated competence and ability as a classroom teacher.
· Must be at Job Group ‘P’ and above and has served continuously as an institution administrator for a period not less than 10 years.
· Be a holder of a Masters Degree in a relevant area from a university recognized in Kenya.
· Be Computer Literate.
· A Course in Management or Leadership will be an added advantage.
Shortlisted Candidates shall be required to present the following documents during interviews:
1. Certificate of Good Conduct.
2. Clearance Certificate by Higher Education Loans Board.
3. Clearance Application from EACC.
4. Clearance Certificate from a Credit Reference
5. Bureau.
6. KRA Tax Compliance Certificate
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to apply here
Principal Teachers Training Colleges
