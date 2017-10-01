MARAGA’s days numbered-See the man UHURU is planning to appoint as CJ to replace him after repeat polls

Sunday October 1, 2017

-Even as President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee continue with their sustained attacks on the Supreme Court for annulling their win, it has now emerged that the President could be planning to replace David Maraga as Chief Justice just as he promised hours after his win was overturned.





According to inside sources, Uhuru could be planning to replace Maraga with current Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai as the Chief Justice if he is re-elected after the repeat Presidential elections set for October 26th.





However, speaking yesterday, Attorney General Prof. Githu Muigai dismissed the reports, saying he is not interested in replacing Maraga as Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court.





He noted that he is comfortable being the Attorney General and the Chief Legal Adviser to the President.





“Presently, all my energies are focused on my current job as Chief Adviser to the Government,” Muigai said.



