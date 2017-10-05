MARAGA relied on fake documents to nullify UHURU/ RUTO’s win – CHILOBA drops bombshell

Thursday October 5, 2017 - Chief Justice David Maraga relied on fake documents to nullify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win on September 1 st , Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (CEO), Ezra Chiloba, has said.





In a meeting with special investigators on Wednesday , Chiloba said the documents used by the judges were a sharp contrast to the documents the IEBC had presented to them.





Chiloba told investigators that it was possible someone may have doctored the…



