Mambo yabadilika! JOHO/ KINGI headed to Jubilee - Spotted with UHURU’s man after skipping NASA demos

Saturday October 14, 2017 - Anxiety has rocked ODM and the National Super Alliance (NASA) over the continued snubbing of anti-IEBC demonstrations by top Opposition leaders ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.





Only yesterday, outspoken Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and his Kilifi Counterpart, Amason Kingi, skipped the NASA demos in the Coast and were spotted with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s lawyer, Ahmednassir Abdullahi, having a good time in a foreign country even as NASA protesters were being killed by the police back home.





Joho and Kingi’s move to skip NASA demos to have fun with Uhuru’s lawyers has sparked outrage within NASA ranks and among their supporters who do not know what to make of the entire unfolding of the events.





The photos of the two vocal NASA Governors were shared online by....



