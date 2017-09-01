Maisha hubadilika! See how ex-footballer DENNIS OLIECH looks like now, “Alijiwaste” (PHOTO).

00:00

..said to have gone broke.

He turned for Koroga Festival looking untidy and caused a stir after he took a selfie with Ghost Mulee.

Here’s the selfie that caused a stir and some comments that followed.


mburu_wa_macharia: Ok..what happened to Oliech? PIC is worth a thousand words.

ycliffenjoroge: Waah Oliech…u guy who hard Big money….Learn your lesson from him….he looks Wasted….

alih_nuhIyo: Kali jamani,, oliech mmoja nnaye mjua au???

mwakhs: What’s up with Oliech?? Even @jacob_ghost_mulee looks sympathetic

