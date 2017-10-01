LUPITA NYONG'O narrates how disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein S3XU@LLY assaulted her.

...watch the film in his private screening room.





Lupita said that Weinstein interrupted the film just 15 minutes in and invited her to his private bedroom.





Once in the bedroom, Lupita says Harvey asked if he could give her a massage.





The actress says she panicked and offered to give the producer one instead, he obliged, removed his shirt and laid down on the bed.





Nyong'o claims she fled the producer's home when he tried to remove his pants.





The high flying actress revealed that she turned down another advance by Weinstein not long after the massage incident and he threatened her career.





However, when she won an Oscar in 2014, Weinstein approached her once again, begging her to star in one of his films but she declined.





