LUHYAs blast RAILA ODINGA for pulling out of race and calling for daily demos - UHURU will still win

Monday October 16, 2017 - Jubilee leaders in Western region have dismissed NASA leader, Raila Odinga’s move to withdraw from the repeat Presidential race and subsequently calling for daily anti-IEBC protests to push for reforms in the electoral agency.





Speaking over the weekend, the Jubilee leaders led by Water Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, said the repeat polls would go on as planned with or without Raila Odinga.





Wamalwa noted that it was...



