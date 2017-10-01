LUHYAs blast RAILA ODINGA for pulling out of race and calling for daily demos - UHURU will still win

..only the IEBC that has the Constitutional mandate to change the election date or postpone the polls and not a nobody like Raila Odinga.





“The repeat Presidential election will be held on October 26th as IEBC announced.”





“IEBC has assured Kenyans that it will be ready for the elections.”





“Nobody should stop Kenyans from exercising their democratic right,” Wamalwa said.





“The Constitution is clear; Kenyans have a right to participate in the election.”





“Those who will frustrate Kenyans from voting will be dealt with according to the law,” he added.



