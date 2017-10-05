LSK wants NYAIYAKI not to be investigated for forging IEBC documents – UHURU/ RUTO will be mad!

Thursday October 5, 2017 - The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has written a letter to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) opposing the agency’s move to investigate Supreme Court Registrar, Esther Nyaiyaki.





In a letter written to EACC Chairman, Eliud Wabukala, LSK chairman, Isaac Okero, said the move amounts to an attack on the independence of the Judiciary.





Okero said the commission has no authority to conduct an investigation against any officer of the Judiciary adding that it is the…



