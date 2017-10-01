LILLIAN MULI blasts BETTY KYALLO and the rest, “Madame wa kupewa gari na SPONSOR bila logbook.

..Lillian Muli’s message to sponsor’s trophy girls like Betty Kyallo and the rest.





"Take pride in working hard for your own stuff be content with the little you have. That's your sweat! don't Live a fake life.





unless the logbook belongs to you darling don't go painting the town red with borrowed assets ☺ ️ Some men out here giving girls the same car to floss with...smh I Tire”