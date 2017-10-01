Life has humbled him! Look at DENNIS OLIECH eating in a kibanda (PHOTO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 06:37
Friday, 13 October 2017 - Life has really humbled former international football striker, Dennis Oliech.
When he had fame and money, he used to walk around with bodyguards and a fleet of high end cars.
He used to camp in the best 5 star hotels in town with friends.
These days, life has humbled him after he went broke.

