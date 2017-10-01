Life has humbled him! Look at DENNIS OLIECH eating in a kibanda (PHOTO).

, , 06:37

Friday, 13 October 2017 - Life has really humbled former international football striker, Dennis Oliech.

When he had fame and money, he used to walk around with bodyguards and a fleet of high end cars.

He used to camp in the best 5 star hotels in town with friends.

These days, life has humbled him after he went broke.

See him dining in a kibanda with “maboy wa mtaa” in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno