Let the revolution to overthrow UHURU/ RUTO from State House begin! GLADYS WANGA causes tension

Tuesday October 31, 2017 – Homa Bay Women Representative, Gladys Wanga, has called for a revolution to force President Uhuru Kenyatta out of power.


Speaking yesterday moments after the declaration of President Uhuru Kenyatta as the winner of the repeat Presidential elections, Wanga (ODM/NASA) declared the beginning of a resistance by its supporters and leaders to force a regime change in the country.

In a post online, Wanga noted that only resistance and...

