Lawyer CHARLES KANJAMA makes MIGUNA MIGUNA look like a cattle dip lawyer like MURKOMEN

..Bill of Rights has right to life and also right to property protection.





Miguna had earlier said the Bill of Rights has right to life but he was corrected by Kanjama who used technical legal jargon that made Miguna Miguna look like a pedestrian lawyer.





Majority of Kenyans, who were watching the show, praised Kanjama for being articulate, sober and absolutely brilliant in explaining Kenya’s constitution.





‘’It is an insult to Kanjama to sit in the same pannel as Ogla Karani, ”’ Andrew Maina said.





“Charles Kanjama has just lectured the loud Miguna Miguna like a law student on criminal law ,” Daudi added.



