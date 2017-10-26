KTN’s SOPHIA WANUNA accosted by NASA demonstrator live from Kibra - VIDEO.

Thursday, October 26, 2017 - KTN reporter, Sophia Wanuna was forced to cut short her live broadcast from Kibra.





She was reporting the situation in Kibra where NASA protesters had barricaded roads in the area while boycotting the election when she was accosted by one of the demonstrators.





NASA leader, Raila Odinga, called on his supporters to boycott the elections and it appears they heeded his call.





A spot check countrywide indicates that there is low turn-out in Jubilee bastions and in some NASA strongholds no turn out at all.





Watch the video courtesy of KTN:



