Kiuno kama Chupa! Papa SHIRANDULA’s WILBRODA shares mouth watering PHOTO after losing weight (PHOTO).

...courage to stop excuses and JUST DO IT.



I finally quit drinking. I never knew I'd be able to until I tried. And I DID IT!





I went to the gym and lost some weight. I was concerned for my health, so I DID IT!





I made meaningful friendships. I got closer with family, closer to God. At one point in life, you realise that there are very few people who truly care.





This year also marks my 10th year anniversary as Wilbroda in Papa Shirandula, a role that opened endless doors.





I'm eternally grateful to friends and family for their love and support, and to Almighty God for strength I didn't think I had.





Here's to me. Happy Birthday to me.