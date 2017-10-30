KIMAIYO tells CHEBUKATI to declare UHURU KENYATTA President-elect to end tension in the country

Monday October 30, 2017 - Former Inspector General of Police, David Kimaiyo, has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare Uhuru Kenyatta President without repeating elections in four Nyanza Counties.





Speaking on Sunday, Kimaiyo said it will be inconsequential for IEBC to repeat the polls in Nyanza, noting that Uhuru has garnered at least 7.4 million votes.





"I ask IEBC not to waste time.”





“Declare Uhuru Kenyatta President so that swearing-in plans begin," said Kimaiyo.





The former police boss noted that…



