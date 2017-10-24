Kilifi residents say NO to RAILA ODINGA’s chaotic demos! We will vote for UHURU/ RUTO on Thursday

Kilifi residents say NO to RAILA ODINGA’s chaotic demos! We will vote for UHURU/ RUTO on ThursdayPolitics 09:23
Tuesday October 24, 2017 - A section of Kilifi County residents in Kilifi County have opposed NASA’s planned anti-IEBC protests on Election Day.
The leaders led by Mwanase Famau, said the planned demonstrations will disrupt the voting process, and urged the Government to take action against individuals who will interfere with the polls.
The leaders argued that Kenya deserves better than...
Page 1 2