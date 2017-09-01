Kiambu residents regret electing WAITITU as he starts showing his “true colours”! See what he is doing.

Tuesday, 03 October 2017 - Kiambu residents have started regretting why they showed Kabogo the door and elected former land-dealer and sand broker Ferdinard Waititu as their Governor.





He has started showing his true colours.





They are accusing Waititu of turning County appointments into a joke.





He is only employing his friends and confidants.





Most of those nominated for the seats at the County Assembly and the County Executive Committee (CEC) are Waititu’s friends.





The residents claim Waititu and his Deputy are rewarding their friends and media personalities who helped him spread propaganda against Kabogo during election period.





Kameme FM news caster, Moses Kanyira, who...



