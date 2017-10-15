KETHI KILONZO tells RAILA ODINGA to stop behaving like a coward and face UHURU on October 26!

Sunday October 15, 2017 - City lawyer, Kethi Kilonzo, has urged National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, to stop behaving like a coward by withdrawing from the October 26th General Election.





In one of her columns in a local daily on Sunday, Kethi who is a sister to Makueni Senator, Mutula Kilonzo, said the people are the greatest asset in modern democracy and Raila should go back to the people instead of boycotting or demonstrating.





Kethi told Raila Odinga that demonstrations and shouting will not sweep away the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) or Parliament and it is only the…



