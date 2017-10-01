KETHI KILONZO tells RAILA ODINGA to stop behaving like a coward and face UHURU on October 26!

..power of the people through the ballot that can change that.





“Floods (demos) will not sweep away IEBC or Parliament but the people Raila seeks to lead!” Kethi wrote.





She also quoted an ancient Chinese general and philosopher, Sun Tzu, who said the ‘object of war is victory and not lengthy campaigns’





Kethi said if Raila Odinga is a general, he knows very well that lengthy campaigns and war have disastrous effects to his subjects.





She concluded by urging Raila Odinga to go to the ballot on October 26 th since many of his supporters want to bring this war to an end.



