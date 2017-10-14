Kenyans in London demonstrate against RAILA outside Chatham House! He wants to shed blood in Kenya.

Saturday October 14, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, was subjected to embarrassment and humiliation on Friday when Kenyans living in the United Kingdom demonstrated against his presence in London.





Raila left to the UK on Thursday to deliver a lecture on Kenya's democracy and elections at Chatham Public Hall.





While he was lecturing, Kenyans living in the UK gathered outside the Hall protesting against the…



