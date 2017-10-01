Kenyan election should not be about RAILA ODINGA exclusively - UHURU now pleads with Kenyans

Monday October 23, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has launched new scathing attacks against National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for threatening to boycott the upcoming repeat Presidential elections slated for October 26th.





Speaking over the weekend, Uhuru maintained that the October 26th polls will be conducted as planned and that no one, not even Raila Odinga, will stop Kenyans from exercising their democratic right to vote.





The President reiterated that his..



