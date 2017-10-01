Kenyan election should not be about RAILA ODINGA exclusively - UHURU now pleads with Kenyans

...Government will not fold its arms and watch as Raila continues to hold the country hostage.





Uhuru noted that the Kenyan election should not be about satisfying the ego of one person (Raila Odinga).





“Kenya is not about satisfying the ego or dreams of one man.”





“Because Raila’s dream to become President has not been fulfilled does not mean Kenya should be plunged into chaos or come to a standstill,” Uhuru said.





