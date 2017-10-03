Kenya will perish like Sodom & Gomorrah because of idol worship of RAILA and his followers – Pastor says.

Tuesday October 3, 2017 - A vocal city Pastor has said Kenya will perish because of the behavior by National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his supporters.





According to Pastor Godfrey Migwi, God is not happy that Raila has been exalted by his followers to a point that he has become a 'god' to them.





The controversial pastor also alluded to the placards and posters written 'Baba, Mwana na Roho Mtakatifu' which were seen as worshipping the politician.





Migwi said God will punish Kenya with all manner of calamities if the Church does not come out to pray and repent on behalf of Raila Odinga and his supporters who have turned him into their 'little god'.





Here is...



