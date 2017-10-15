Kenya must continue with or without RAILA, I will face UHURU and beat him - Dr EKURU AUKOT says

Sunday October 15, 2017 - Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has lambasted National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, for demanding the cancellation of the October 26 th elections because he has withdrawn from the poll.





Speaking to journalists in Nairobi on Saturday , Aukot said that Kenyans will have to vote even after Raila announced his withdrawal.





Aukot said Raila Odinga is just an individual like any other and can’t force things to…



