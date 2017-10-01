KDF boss MWATHETHE’s stern warning to RAILA/ NASA ahead of polls - We won’t allow you to split Kenya

Sunday October 22, 2017 - Chief of Defence Forces, General Samson Mwathethe, has issued a stern warning to politicians, especially those from NASA, to stop fanning divisive politics ahead of the repeat Presidential elections.





Addressing mourners during the burial of Murang’a OCPD, Madaraka Mung’aro, at Dabaso yesterday, Mwathethe asked politicians to desist from talks that will divide the country.





He warned that the current political situation in the...



