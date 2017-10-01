Kazi ni kupeana “Nunu” bila CD - Randy behaviours of ESTHER from Thika exposed, “Be Safe” (PHOTOs)

, , 06:17

Tuesday, 24 October 2017 - Men, you are being warned to be careful when dealing with this woman called Eunice Munaa from Thika.

As the people’s watchmen, we are here to protect the boy-child.


Please use protection if Esther offers you her goodies.

We understand that she loves it r@w.

See how she was exposed in a popular telegram channel in the next page

Page 1 2

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno