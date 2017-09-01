Kazi kuzaa tu! Just like LILLIAN MULI, TERRYANNE CHEBET is also pregnant (PHOTOs).

Monday, 02 October 2017 - Former Citizen TV business reporter, TerryAnne Chebet, will soon be a mother to a second born baby.





TerryAnne already has a child from a previous relationship.





She has been keeping her pregnancy under wraps but we can now confirm she is expectant.





Over the weekend, her close friends and former colleagues at Citizen TV organized a baby shower for her and she shared the photos on her IG page.





Congrats TerryAnne.





We would like to...



