KAMBA MP says RAILA ODINGA is misleading KALONZO – There is no way he can beat UHURU/ RUTO

Friday October 13, 2017 - A vocal Kamba community lawmaker has said National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, is misleading Wiper leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, by advising him to boycott the October 26th repeat elections.





Speaking on Thursday , Kitui South MP, Rachael Nyamai, said Kalonzo is the biggest loser if Raila Odinga boycotts the polls.





“There is nothing Wiper Party Leader, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, stands to…



