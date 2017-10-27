KAMBA MP goes missing after he ridiculed UHURU KENYATTA’s tiny d!ck!

Friday, 27 October 2017 -Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, has gone missing after he bragged that he has a bigger d!ck than that of President Uhuru Kenyatta and challenged him to remove his trouser so that they can compare.





“What is he trying to show us? If he removed his trousers and I remove mine, you will realise that my manhood is bigger than his. He is not a superman” He said during a no vote rally in the outskirts of Kitui.





He was summoned to record a statement over the derogatory remarks against President Uhuru Kenyatta but he failed to turn up.





Detectives raided his home and he is nowhere to be seen.





"We wanted to make sure we had seen him but we searched his house and saw he was not here [sic]. We only found the house girl and mother. The search continues." Mwingi DCIO Simon Mongera said.

The house girl told journalists that she gave the mansion’s keys to detectives and they searched everywhere.

"I even told police Mulyungi is too senior a person to stoop to the level of hiding under the bed. I also cannot hide under the bed. He is not in the house . I also haven't seen him since Saturday”. She added.

Here’s a photo of detectives at his home.