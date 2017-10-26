Kama ni mbaya, mbaya! Elections must be held on October 26 and I must win - UHURU KENYATTA

..nation governed by the rule of law and a Constitution that must be followed,” Uhuru said.





Meanwhile Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, has urged IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, to resign because he has admitted that the October 26 repeat election will not be free, fair and verifiable.





Through NASA CEO, Norman Magaya, Raila said Chebukati should save the country Sh 12 billion by postponing the election.





“Chebukati is a referee without a whistle.”





“The long and short of it is that IEBC can't guarantee a credible election on 26.10.17 ,” Magaya said.



