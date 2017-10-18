Kama ni mbaya, mbaya! Elections must be held on October 26 and I must win - UHURU KENYATTA

Kama ni mbaya, mbaya! Elections must be held on October 26 and I must win - UHURU KENYATTANews 07:53
Wednesday October 18, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta says he will do everything possible to ensure that the October 26th repeat election is held.
Speaking in a rally in Nanyuki on Wednesday, Uhuru said the election will happen whether all IEBC commissioners resign like Commissioner Rosylene Akombe or not.
Uhuru said Kenyans are losing a lot in terms of businesses and as a Head of State, he will not allow Kenyans to suffer anymore.
“Kenyans have decided, Kenya is a…
