Kama ni mbaya, mbaya! Elections must be held on October 26 and I must win - UHURU KENYATTA

Wednesday October 18, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta says he will do everything possible to ensure that the October 26 th repeat election is held.





Speaking in a rally in Nanyuki on Wednesday , Uhuru said the election will happen whether all IEBC commissioners resign like Commissioner Rosylene Akombe or not.





Uhuru said Kenyans are losing a lot in terms of businesses and as a Head of State, he will not allow Kenyans to suffer anymore.





“Kenyans have decided, Kenya is a…



