KALONZO reveals why he, and RAILA, are not and will not participate in the deadly protests by NASA

..their lives because the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, withdrew their security, hence endangering their lives.





“Our supporters are our security, we feel safe when we mingle with them,” Kalonzo said.





However, he warned Uhuru/ Ruto to tread carefully because if anything happens to them, then there would no elections.





“When you withdraw the security of a Presidential candidate and his Deputy during the campaign period and introduce malicious amendments to election laws, this clearly shows that they are trying to frustrate the election process.”





“The situation is such that Kenyatta and Ruto must pray for us that no one is hurt, because there will be no elections," he said.



