KALONZO MUSYOKA’s wife’s health deteriorates, Currently in life support machine in Germany (DETAILS).

Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - The wife of Former Deputy President Kalonzo Musyoka, Pauline, is currently out of the country for specialized medication after her health deteriorated.





Kalonzo’s wife, who is a senior employee at Central Bank of Kenya, has been ailing for quite some-time.





She was recently flown to Germany where she is on a life support machine.





Pauline has been in and....



