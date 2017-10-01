KALONZO MUSYOKA’s wife’s health deteriorates, Currently in life support machine in Germany (DETAILS).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Gossip and Drama 09:25
Tuesday, 31 October 2017 - The wife of Former Deputy President Kalonzo Musyoka, Pauline, is currently out of the country for specialized medication after her health deteriorated.
Kalonzo’s wife, who is a senior employee at Central Bank of Kenya, has been ailing for quite some-time.
She was recently flown to Germany where she is on a life support machine.
Pauline has been in and....
Page 1 2